 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The power of edtech partnership

Details
Hits: 363
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
students wearing VR Headsets

Partnership is at the heart of delivering education technology (edtech) projects, says Stephen O’Connell, sales and marketing director of IT and technology specialists Advantex (@advantexuk).

Edtech is unquestionably one of the most dynamic, fluid and energetic IT sectors in the UK today. Government investment, the rise of remote learning during the pandemic and constantly evolving technology are recurring tropes propelling a sector that’s currently worth in excess of £3bn and seeing year-on-year double digit growth.

Technologies such as head mounted VR devices, 3D printing machines and e-books among myriad other online digital tools are contributing to a revolution in eLearning, reshaping and redefining education experiences for millions of students across the UK. Indeed, digital learning through instant access and customisation is making the learning experience smoother, smarter, personal and, perhaps crucially, more in-line with the world of work.

Today’s students are able to learn almost anytime, from anywhere at their own pace with innovative tools and enriching content that keeps them motivated and engaged both inside and outside of the college campus. Technology is driving better practices, improving quality standards and securing high pupil engagement. It’s also powering the way to greater and easier communications between people while nurturing ever more innovative, efficient and cost-effective learning strategies for teachers.

Colleges will always need more funding to narrow the digital gap, which seems to have widened lately, especially for some of the most vulnerable students. This means that it will be more important than ever to have accessible technology available at the touch of a button (or click of mouse) as teaching and learning pushes forward in the government’s shiny new education landscape.

Evidently, this involves a long-term plan for hardware but equally critical, it includes assigning budgets and resources to the construction of the quality highways, networks and frameworks to underpin and power the digital tools and technologies. Moreover, if engagement is key to learning, then investment in effective, future proof platforms and the partnerships to build them, must be seen as paramount in the long-term drive to deliver opportunity and access the type of quality learning that our students want and deserve.

Indeed, those in the vanguard of delivering tomorrow’s education facilities maintain the value of working in partnership with adept IT companies who offer the wherewithal, experience and strategic insight to see things differently and bring a singular added value approach to project success.

IHG launches free online Skills Academy
Sector News
IHG Hotels & Resorts evolves flagship IHG Academy programme with n
GISMA University of Applied Sciences president welcomes back students at brand-new campus in Potsdam
Sector News
On Wednesday 13 October, Professor Dr Stefan Stein, President of GISMA
Darwin Group commence work on site at state-of-the-art science block for high school in Hereford
Sector News
Modular construction specialist, Darwin Group (@darwingroup_ltd) has s

Edtech partnerships are the way forward. Such initiatives will continue to form, develop and evolve, becoming the norm as capital projects become ever more complex, costly and wide ranging in their purview. It’s paramount therefore that strong partnerships are forged from the outset of a project - even as early as the bid stage – if they are to have maximum long-term value, endurance and return on investment. In this way, they help to align the project with the education provider’s intertwined digital and learning strategies. It’s about applying digital technology to deliver a new form of learning architecture if you will.

Greater collaboration between all those involved in the education sector is unquestionably one of the priorities of the government's digital strategy. In this realm, investment in savvy partnerships allows edtech partners to bring forward innovative solutions and risk-averse delivery, connectivity and application of eLearning equipment. These can be quickly and cost-effectively upgraded or extended, meeting any future demands due to funding or changing requirements.

Stephen O’Connell, sales and marketing director of IT and technology specialists Advantex 

You may also be interested in these articles:

IHG launches free online Skills Academy
Sector News
IHG Hotels & Resorts evolves flagship IHG Academy programme with n
GISMA University of Applied Sciences president welcomes back students at brand-new campus in Potsdam
Sector News
On Wednesday 13 October, Professor Dr Stefan Stein, President of GISMA
Darwin Group commence work on site at state-of-the-art science block for high school in Hereford
Sector News
Modular construction specialist, Darwin Group (@darwingroup_ltd) has s
Ahead of Cop26 Eastleigh College Launches New Course in Environmental Sustainability
Sector News
Ahead of @Cop26 Eastleigh College (@Eastleigh_Col) Launches New Course
Young environmentalists get chance to have say on COP26
Sector News
Young people from across the UK will be tapping into a virtual debate
Fife College named as finalists in two categories at Learning Places Scotland Awards
Sector News
Fife College (@fifecollege) has been shortlisted in two categories at
Ofsted monitoring visit recognises significant progress made at Activate Learning Surrey colleges post-merger
Sector News
Ofsted monitoring visit recognises significant progress made at Activa
The Open University champions COP26 with ‘Green Zone’ event exploring culture, citizens and climate
Sector News
The Open University (@OpenUniversity) is hosting a unique event at the
Business leaders call on governments to keep 1.5C alive at COP26
Sector News
Ahead of the COP26 international climate summit, the Aldersgate Group
Applications open for esteemed Arkwright Engineering Scholarship
Sector News
Celebrating 30 years of inspiring young engineers: applications open f
Gower College Swansea brightens up community in partnership with local company and councillors
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has recently funded the painting of three teleco
Secondary school applications: What parents and prospective pupils need to know before deadline day
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/10/28/secondary-school-applicati

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6225)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page