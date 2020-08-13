 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

More Open University alumni work as UK CEOs and Managing Directors than any other UK university

Details
Hits: 104

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Professor Tim Blackman, Vice-Chancellor, Open University

Alternative for #ALevel students on #ResultsDay 

#ALevelResults Day (13 August) is challenging even in normal circumstances, but with the uncertainty around this year’s grading and the anxiety and stress caused by COVID-19, it’s important now more than ever that students take a step back and consider their next move.

The pandemic has changed the landscape of education, with many universities turning to online learning for their next academic year. The OU has been a world-leader in distance studying for over 50 years, using its expertise and experience to help over two million students achieve their ambitions.

With more than 200 qualifications across 17 subjects, our courses are highly valued by employers with 78 of the FTSE 100 companies using us to train their staff and more of our alumni working as CEOs and Managing Directors for UK companies than any other UK university.

Could online be the choice for you?

Online learning allows you to progress academically, whilst giving you the flexibility to fit your studies around your life. Whether you work or have caring responsibilities, you can study with the OU at a part-time or full-time capacity. Being able to work whilst studying gives our students an advantage professionally, but also teaches invaluable transferable skills, such as time management and independence.

Although online learning has traditionally been seen as a route for mature students, a greater number of school-leavers are realising the benefits of studying remotely, with 31% of our new UK students aged between 18 and 24; a proportion which has been gradually increasing year on year.

OU modules are developed by multi-disciplinary teams of academics, education and media specialists and external examiners. Expect to learn using a variety of different mediums, from podcasts and forums to interactives. The OU is one of the first universities to have made all its undergraduate course materials accessible by smartphone and tablet, so that you can study wherever and whenever you’d like.

We’re also a more affordable option, with our fees a third lower than the typical full-time fees in other higher education institutes. The full-time equivalent tuition fees at the OU in England is £6,192, compared to the typical £9,250 and we have scholarships and bursaries to support disadvantaged students achieve success.

Even though our students study remotely, they’re never alone with a network of over 5,000 tutors running online tutorials and day schools and a lively community of fellow students.

Professor Tim Blackman, Vice-Chancellor said:

“We are the leader in delivering high quality online learning at scale, with rigorous academic standards and universally recognised qualifications. The OU provides a path of flexibility to suit everybody, helping support people to fit study around their daily lives and all whilst being more affordable.

Advertisement

CHRIS PACKHAM HOSTS Q&A FOR STUDENTS WITH LEARNING DISABILITIES AS THERAPEUTIC BENEFITS OF NATURE IS PRAISED FOR PEOPLE WITH AUTISM
FE Video
@ChrisGPackham has hosted a nature Q&A for children with learning
Worldâ€™s most technologically advanced training platform, TRANSFORM launches to the education sector
FE Video
UK-headquartered 3t Energy Group is the worldâ€™s foremost training se
â€œNever a better timeâ€ to gain skills qualifications fit for employment
FE Video
#ResultsDay2020 - School leavers receiving exam results this month are

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we learn and teach, being able to study a degree online, from home and within a supportive student framework, means that the OU can help people in a time of unprecedented change.

Congratulations to all who are collecting their results. We wish you every success for the future.”

The OU suited my lifestyle

Halima has been studying towards a BA (Hons) International Studies with the OU since she completed her A Levels. At first, Halima didn’t consider distance learning, but after researching her options, she decided the OU suited her lifestyle better than a brick university. She’s not looked back since.

“The OU suited my lifestyle. I wanted to establish myself financially – and study. Once my friend introduced me to the OU, it was life changing. It felt so natural. I’m glad I didn’t follow what others thought would be best for me, as now I’ll get a degree and no debt. The OU fit my lifestyle without me having to sacrifice anything. I’m able to control the pace of my learning. I’ve also learnt a lot of life skills that others my age won’t experience until they’re in the workplace.

“What drove me to study was my passion for learning. I’ve always loved geography, especially human geography. I love travelling, exploring different cultures and meeting people from different backgrounds. With my degree, not only do I learn about different people, there’s history and a range of modules that I can choose from. The quality of the teaching material is great. Text books are informative and link well with the online material.

“You have access to a dedicated tutor. It helps knowing they’re always there, even when I’m travelling. They’re just a phone call or email away. I had tutorials in local centres. So, not only did I get to meet my tutors, I got to meet other students. At home in front of a computer screen, you might seem quite alone but at tutorials you feel really welcomed. 

"I’ve become a lot more confident. I have more self-belief, motivation, independence and self-esteem. I’ve learnt you can do anything, no matter what standards society sets for you. All doors are open to me, I just need to choose one!”

There is an alternative path

Emma has just graduated with a 2:1 in Law from the OU. The 23 year-old had a place to study at a traditional university, but rejected it in favour of the OU. She studied the three-year degree full-time, fitting her studies around a part-time job as a receptionist.

“It’s a lot to ask of an 18 or 19 year-old to move away to study and not everyone wants to leave home, but many do want to get a degree. That’s where the OU can pick them up.

“Not all universities offered what the OU does, it’s exceptional. I went on visits to Wandsworth Prison and met with inmates who had legal questions – it was incredible to be able to put what I was learning into practice to help others. It changed my perspective in a big way. One of the questions I had before I started my degree was how do employers view an OU law degree? One barrister told me it looked on favourably because of the level of teaching and the self-discipline to study at a distance.

“I loved creating my own study schedule. I’d have online tutorials and lectures, but could also work at my own pace not having to be in a lecture hall at a specific time. Tutors were always very responsive on email if I didn’t think I had a grasp of something. My criminal law tutor was a criminal barrister in London, I really don’t think I could have had a better teacher than that!

“The balance between support from tutors and freedom to study alone, has been an incredible self-worth boost. To say my degree has changed my life is an understatement. If the OU hadn’t been an option I probably would have gone to a brick university and dropped out. I’d be one of those young people for whom the pressure got too much living away and feeling very alone.

“So many students feel overwhelmed away from home. Then they think they aren’t up to it academically when they are. They just need to know there is an alternative path, as I discovered. I still have a great social life. I still go clubbing, the difference is I don’t miss a lecture. I have my own study plan and I stick to it.

“I miss the OU a lot already, so I’m considering going back to do my Masters. I loved every minute of it. I’ve made friends I’m still in touch with, it was the best decision of my life.”

Leave a comment:

Please leave a comment below:

Log in to your FE News account to continue the debate and help share best practice and innovation in the FE sector.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Gavin Williamson set outs his bold plans on how Further Education will level up the nation
FE Video
Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson's #FEreform speech with @SMFthink
Your results, what next? Understanding your qualifications grades this summer
FE Video
@Ofqual - #Exams and assessments were cancelled this year due to coron
Applications invited for third wave of Technical Teaching Fellowships
FE Video
Applications are now open for the third wave of Technical Teaching Fel
Gower College Swansea holds virtual Health and Wellbeing Day
FE Video
@GowerCollegeSwa recently held its third annual Health and Wellbeing D
Employment Outlook 2020: Which countries, industries and workers will be hardest hit by the jobs crisis?
FE Video
Facing the jobs crisis - Just Launched: Employment Outlook 2020Unemplo
CHRIS PACKHAM HOSTS Q&A FOR STUDENTS WITH LEARNING DISABILITIES AS THERAPEUTIC BENEFITS OF NATURE IS PRAISED FOR PEOPLE WITH AUTISM
FE Video
@ChrisGPackham has hosted a nature Q&A for children with learning
World’s most technologically advanced training platform, TRANSFORM launches to the education sector
FE Video
UK-headquartered 3t Energy Group is the world’s foremost training se
ATTFE College - Virtual FEstival of Learning
FE Video
@ATTFE_BSO - Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (@ATT_FECo
Uxbridge College’s starring role in getting the UK’s students back on site
FE Video
@UxbridgeCollege is playing a starring role in a Government campaign t
Celebrities, politicians and business leaders to highlight vital role of university graduates
FE Video
Actor Russell Brand (@RustyRockets), Dame @CBICarolyn Fairbairn, and @
“Never a better time” to gain skills qualifications fit for employment
FE Video
#ResultsDay2020 - School leavers receiving exam results this month are
Black Heart Foundation’s ‘Each Day. Every Day’ Crowdfunding Equality Campaign Raises Over £500,000 In Its First Week for young people in FE and HE
FE Video
@Blackheart4good’S crowdfunding equality campaign raises over £500,

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 32 minutes ago

Latest #FENews updates for today 08/13/2020 - https://t.co/8Ba4yAQiVc
View Original Tweet

East Sussex College is followers with Brockenhurst College

Capital City College Group
Capital City College Group has published a new article: City and Islington College students praise teachers’ support in most challenging year’as they celebrate A Level results 57 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4833)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page