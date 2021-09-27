 
Top achievers recognised at Brockenhurst College Gala Awards

Berkay Bilik from Southampton won the night’s most anticipated award for Student of the Year

High-flying Brockenhurst College (@brockcollege) students were recognised and celebrated during a Gala Awards ceremony recently.

More than 150 guests sat around dining tables in the College’s Main Hall for the evening event that saw 40 awards presented for excellence in learning or significant contributions to the college community.

Winners walked away with a certificate and £100, as well as a citation from the teacher who nominated them.

It was the first event of its kind at the New Forest college since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berkay Bilik from Southampton won the night’s most anticipated award for Student of the Year, which he earned through his outstanding academic performance.

He achieved A*s in A Level Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Physics and Computer Science, and has progressed to University College London where he is studying Mathematics and Physics.

Berkay, who was a member of the College’s Aspire Academy for academically gifted learners, said: “I am so thrilled to have received this award, because I see it as a recognition of my dedication. Thank you to everyone at Brock for supporting me!”

Meanwhile, the Teacher of the Year award, voted for by the Students’ Union, went to Psychology and Criminology teacher Matilde Wear.

Matilde said: “I’m totally stunned but feel really, truly honored. I just want to say a big thank you to Brock for all the support I have received this year.”

As well as students and staff, the event was attended by parents and sponsors, and began with a drinks reception on the College’s front lawn.

Guests were then served a two-course meal prepared by students from the College’s on-campus fine-dining restaurant.

Principal Polly Perkins CBE said afterwards: “I congratulate all tonight’s winners on their achievements and I look forward to following their continued success.

“I know they will all make a meaningful contribution to our society and stand tall as outstanding ambassadors for the College.”

You can see the full list of winner here:

  • Access to Higher Education Student of the Year – Lou Minifie, sponsored by Bournemouth University
  • A Level Art, Design & Photomedia Student of the Year – Iona Curzon, sponsored by Arts University Bournemouth
  • Vocational Creative Arts and Media Student of the Year – Jessica Flack, sponsored by Arts University Bournemouth
  • Brockenhurst College Apprentice of the Year – Ashley Waldron, sponsored by New Forest District Council
  • Brockenhurst College Student of the Year – Berkay Bilik, sponsored by Geo Specialty Chemicals
  • Mathematics Student of the Year – Noah Pierce
  • Science Student of the Year ­– Yasmin Hammad
  • Business & Humanities Student of the Year ­– Sara Allport
  • Computer Science, IT & Vocational Business Student of the Year – Holly Calvert
  • Construction Student of the Year – Isaac Gostt, sponsored by Hoburne Development
  • Early Childhood & Health Student of the Year – Isaac Conyard
  • Employer of the Year 2021 – Armfield
  • Employer of the year 2020 – Sonnaz
  • Engineering Student of the Year – Bailey Roberts, Sponsored by family of Kevin Wykes
  • English & Modern Foreign Languages Student of the Year – Kamilla Abuzyarova
  • Enrichment Student of the Year – Patrick Jay Heneghan, sponsored by Go New Forest
  • EPQ Student of the Year – Janek Codlin
  • Foundation Studies Student of the Year – Lillie Howes, sponsored by ExxonMobil
  • International Student of the Year – Balint Garamvolgyi, sponsored by ExxonMobil
  • Functional Skills Student of the Year – Bradley Bouchard
  • Student Ambassador of the Year – Amber Irons
  • Higher Education Student of the Year – Hannah Currie, sponsored by Chichester University
  • Marine Engineering Student of the Year – Thomas Welch sponsored by Discovery Shipyard
  • PACE Student of the Year – Emily Tilt
  • Performing Arts & Music Student of the Year – Jessica Dawson-King, sponsored by Doughty Engineering
  • Service Industries Student of the Year – Rhys Paget, sponsored by Chewton Glen
  • Social Sciences Student of the Year – Rosie Morgan
  • Sport Student of the Year – Drew Barnes, sponsored by PEDALL – New Forest Inclusive Cycling
  • Students' Union Representative of the Year – Sara Allport
  • Paul White Memorial Cup of the Year – Dillon Dhrona and Matthew Coxon
  • Chris Campbell Memorial Prize of the Year – Thomas Welch, sponsored by Southampton Solent University
  • Lesley Errington Trust Award of the Year ­– Maia Williams
  • Nathan Ridler Memorial Award of the Year – Lizzy Potter
  • Emily Longley Memorial Award of the Year – Hardy Philpott
  • Robert Jones Memorial Award of the Year – ­ Liam Brock
  • Learning Support Advisor of the Year – Kirsti Warne
  • Professional Services Staff Member of the Year – Ben Thomson
  • Community Teacher of the Year – Susan Newman
  • Sixth Form Teacher of the Year – Matilde Wear

