 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

DCG Joins City Trial To Lead The Way In Green Travel

Details
Hits: 395
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Derby City Council has today formally announced a partnership with Kinto, Toyota’s mobility brand, the University of Derby (@DerbyUni), and Derby College Group (@derbycollege) to launch, what is believed to be, the biggest trial of green travel mobility in Europe.

At the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday 8 September, approval was given for Toyota to start the roll-out of DerbyGo (by Kinto), the largest and most ambitious Mobility as a Service (MaaS) scheme yet to be introduced in the UK.

Using £500,000 funding from the Government’s ‘Future Transport Zone’ scheme, following a successful bid with Nottingham City Council, the platform will be trialled in Derby for at least 18-months and will initially target around 10,000 students at the University of Derby and Derby College, allowing them to access a wide range of transport options to plan their travel, using new technologies on their smart phone.

The plan will initially focus on rail and bus services and it is hoped that it will eventually be expanded to cover a much larger transport network with a simple mobile phone payment system to tap in and out of journeys. As a ‘live lab’, the trial will be constantly refined for ease-of-use and functionality, with further transport services, such as taxis, ride-sharing cars, electric scooters and other bus operators, being added to enable more efficient, connected journey planning.

This will also be the first MaaS platform to integrate transport accessibility information for people with mobility impairments. The app will provide a direct link to Sociability, a UK start-up business which collects, maintains and shares detailed, reliable and accurate accessibility information.

Over the trial period the data generated will allow the partners to monitor travel trends to focus resources where they are needed, whilst also providing information on car use and each user’s carbon footprint with the aim of encouraging more car sharing or making other greener travel decisions.

Toyota launched Kinto in January 2020 as ‘a new brand dedicated to offering mobility services to users across Europe. Kinto forms part of Toyota’s global vision to evolve into a mobility company by providing all kinds of transportation-related services to people around the world.’

 Cllr Chris Poulter, Leader of Derby City Council, said: “This is a tremendously exciting project for the city and I’m delighted that we have been able to pull this together with Toyota, Kinto, the University and College. 

State-of-the-art digital facilities unveiled at Cannock College
Sector News
During an exciting event today, Amanda Milling MP visited Cannock Coll
Life-saving defib training offered to College students as part of health campaign
Sector News
All students at Loughborough College (@Lborocollege) will be offered a
London universities showcase top entrepreneurial talent at Demo Day
Sector News
Imperialâ€™s (@imperialcollege) most promising student innovators pitc

“DerbyGo will change the way people travel around the city, encouraging and allowing more flexible and efficient journeys, which will contribute to creating a greener environment.”

Professor Chris Bussell, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the College of Science and Engineering at the University of Derby, and Chair of the Derby Climate Change Commission, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Derby City Council, Toyota and Kinto on this exciting pilot project.

‘’Our students will be trialling the DerbyGo App as they travel around our city and the data their journeys generate will help us to understand how traffic flow and mobility can be enhanced, better planned and integrated, to improve the quality of life for all of us who live and work here.

“Working with Toyota UK, Kinto and Derby City Council enables us to create a ‘living-lab’, researching and refining how the DerbyGo app works in a real-world setting to connect users with our sites, the city centre and its other transport hubs. It also complements our new Sustainable Travel Plan, which encourages our staff, students and visitors to make positive choices about using sustainable transport for their journeys to and from our sites.’’

Derby College Group (DCG) Facilities and Site Services manager Tom Kelsall said:

“As part of DCG’s robust carbon action plan we very much welcome the opportunity for our staff and students to be involved in this exciting new programme.” 

Richard Balshaw, Kinto UK Group Vice President, said:

“Today is an exciting first step in helping deliver better mobility for all. With the enthusiasm and vision of Derby City Council, University of Derby and Derby College, we are able to launch DerbyGo (by Kinto) and develop a wealth of mobility services to encourage and enable easier and more efficient journeys. Constant monitoring of performance will help plan better transport and parking provisions, bringing associated benefits of better traffic flow and less vehicle pollution.”

This project is part of Derby and Nottingham’s Future Transport Zone programme. Working in partnership, Nottingham City and Derby City Councils secured £16.7 million from the Department for Transport to invest in innovative solutions to improve public transport connectivity and encourage sustainable travel.

You may also be interested in these articles:

State-of-the-art digital facilities unveiled at Cannock College
Sector News
During an exciting event today, Amanda Milling MP visited Cannock Coll
Life-saving defib training offered to College students as part of health campaign
Sector News
All students at Loughborough College (@Lborocollege) will be offered a
How to find your socialising sweet spot - tips for students post Covid.
Sector News
With everyone now back in the swing of being back at school, college o
Academic partnership NIHR announces £25 million funding for the School for Public Health Research
Sector News
The next round of the school, which has been awarded £25 million from
London universities showcase top entrepreneurial talent at Demo Day
Sector News
Imperial’s (@imperialcollege) most promising student innovators pitc
National Collection of Training Venues Launches Apprenticeship Charter
Sector News
The Venues Collection (@TheVenuesCollec), a nationwide provider of tra
National recognition for Plymouth’s innovative IGNITE festival
Sector News
IGNITE Futures digital platform has been shortlisted for the highly co
Smart Hub Lanarkshire to show engineering and fabrication businesses the benefits of ‘cobots’
Sector News
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Scotland’s engineering
Education industry experts urge the new government Education Secretary to prioritise children’s mental health
Sector News
Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) has been appointed as the new Government
Fun-filled Welcome Village provides one-stop shop for Uni life
Sector News
Students can get glitzy at the glitter bar, watch graffiti artists and
Award-winning EdTech company welcomes Shadow Minister for Digital, Science & Tech to hear about their work
Sector News
Chi Onwurah MP (@ChiOnwurah) who represents the Newcastle Upon Tyne Ce
Hammersmith MP visits White City Campus to see leading research on air quality
Sector News
Andy Slaughter, MP for Hammersmith (@hammersmithandy), visited White C

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Floyd Woodrow
Floyd Woodrow has a new avatar. 28 minutes ago
Floyd Woodrow
South Staffordshire College
South Staffordshire College has published a new article: State-of-the-art digital facilities unveiled at Cannock College 3 hours 36 minutes ago
The Hart School
The Hart School has published a new article: How to find your socialising sweet spot - tips for students post Covid. 4 hours 27 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6087)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page