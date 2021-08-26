 
Leeds Trinity University launches collaborative diversity mentoring scheme

Leeds Trinity University launches collaborative diversity mentoring scheme

@LeedsTrinity University is launching a new diversity mentoring scheme for staff in partnership with a number of higher education institutions across Yorkshire.

Launching in September, the ‘U-Connect’ diversity mentoring scheme will provide cross-institutional mentoring to colleagues at Leeds Trinity, Sheffield Hallam, York St. John, Huddersfield and Sheffield Universities.

The aim of the scheme is to provide university staff from diverse backgrounds with career support, development and progression. Participants can engage in the scheme as a mentor or be mentored by someone from a different institution.

U-Connect has been established to improve career development and progression opportunities for those who may have experienced barriers on account of their race, sex, gender, sexual orientation, disability, or any other protected characteristic, or intersectionality.

The scheme was initiated by Leeds Trinity University as part of its ongoing commitment to ensure an inclusive and diverse community of students, staff, governors and partners in which everyone is valued equally. The scheme also aims to open up networking opportunities to people working in higher education, boost their confidence, and enhance their career prospects.

Sue Carr, Head of Learning and Workforce Development at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“At Leeds Trinity University, we were keen to find ways to open up people’s horizons and find development opportunities outside our own institution. We approached other universities who we knew were interested in the same thing and U-Connect as a concept was formed. We’re looking forward to seeing how our first pilot year goes and hopefully making a real difference to the professional development of all those involved, whether as a mentor or mentee.”

Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“I am delighted to announce that we are partnering with universities across Yorkshire to launch the U-Connect diversity mentoring scheme. At Leeds Trinity, we want to create an inclusive environment for everyone to work in, meaningfully contribute to, and feel that their voices are being heard. This new scheme will support this ethos by supporting staff development and positively impact our growing learning community.

“With the establishment of this new mentoring scheme and the University’s forthcoming new five-year strategy, we hope to act as an example of best practice for other universities across the country, ensuring that everyone in our community feels listened to and valued.”

Leeds Trinity University will provide five mentor and five mentee places for the U-Connect scheme during its pilot year, with mentoring starting in October 2021 and running until August 2022.

For more information about Leeds Trinity’s commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion, visit the website.

