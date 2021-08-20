 
Chef Lecturer grabs opportunity at The Ritz

Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College), Chef Lecturer, Anthony Dunball recently attended a three-day professional development experience at The Ritz, London, working with Executive Head Chef, John Williams MBE and Nick Henn, Pastry chef at The Nomad Hotel, who has had previously worked with Raymond Blanc.

The opportunity to learn from professional chefs working at the highest level in their sector not only keeps the industry experience of our chef lecturers current, it also means that the skills and knowledge gained can be shared with Catering students when they return to campus for the new academic year.

Anthony said, “This was a truly inspirational experience where I learnt new techniques and processes and experienced some wonderful food! I embraced the opportunity to go back and experience what it is like to be a commis chef so that I can pass on up to date and cutting edge practices to my learners to inspire them on their learning journey.”

Travelling to London throughout the week meant that Anthony was able to network with individuals working in the industry, strengthening partnerships. Anthony returned from his experience with confirmation that both establishments are keen to work with students at Cambridge Regional College to offer them the opportunity to experience The Ritz and The NoMad kitchens and restaurants, both during their course and as a potential career opportunity.

