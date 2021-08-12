GCSE success for Activate Learning’s Guildford College students

This year, 380 Activate Learning Guildford College (@GuildfordColleg) students taking GCSE programmes achieved a pass grade after studying English and/or maths at GCSE level.

Many of the college’s GCSE students are learners who need to retake maths, English or both, in order to continue in education or progress their career.

These can include young people who are retaking their exams alongside studying their further education subjects or those who may have missed the chance to go to university first time round and want to study at degree level.

Nicky Secrett, an Access to Nursing student at Guildford College, is celebrating passing her English GCSE with a grade 7.

Nicky, 50, is now going on to study Adult Nursing at University of Surrey and said of her achievement: “I am really happy to get this result today. It took a lot of hard work studying for a GCSE alongside my Access course and it’s thanks to Guildford College that I can now pursue my lifelong ambition to have a career in nursing.”

Sophie Greaves-Hurd, 18, is a Beauty Therapy student and is delighted to have passed both her English and maths GCSE with grade 4, having sat them for the fourth time.

Sophie said: “I am so relieved and proud of myself for persevering and passing my exams this year. I felt it really was my last chance and I worked so hard. This means I can now go on and study for a Level 3 in Beauty Therapy, which will mean that I can finally look forward to a career in the Beauty industry.”

Jack Philipou,19, achieved a grade 4 for his English GCSE and said: “I’m really proud of what I have achieved and I’m thankful to the staff at Guildford College for their support.”

Head of Guildford College, Neil Brookes, said: “Students have been through another extraordinary year. They have worked amazingly well in demonstrating their skills and knowledge in a variety of ways that will stand them in good stead for the next stage of their journey.

“We are proud of our students' results today and celebrate with them. To achieve what they have this year shows a level of grit and resilience like no other. We wish everyone collecting results today every success with their next steps.”

Sally Dicketts CBE, Chief Executive of Activate Learning, said: “Congratulations and well done to those of you picking up your GCSE and level 2 results today. You have managed, under difficult and changing circumstance, to stay focused on your studies and have I hope obtained the grades you were wishing for.



“There are now a range of worthwhile, stretching vocational and/ or academic courses for you to consider undertaking, in order to provide you with the jobs and lifestyle you want for your future.



“But all is not lost if you haven’t got what you had hoped for, we can work with you to help you realise your ambition. Just come and speak to us at Activate Learning whatever your results. We can help.”

Activate Learning in Guildford provides a wide range of vocational qualifications across many subject areas including hairdressing and beauty therapy, construction trades, health and social care, media, travel and tourism, ICT and performing arts, to name just a few. Additionally, our extensive network of business partners means that we provide outstanding apprenticeship opportunities.

We are providing information, advice and guidance for anyone who feels they need to discuss their next steps in education on a virtual basis - book a session here.

Tutors and career advisers will be on hand to help anyone who is unsure as to what to do next after GCSEs, and we can also provide advice on funding and other student support services.