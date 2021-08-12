Apprentice Guide: What happens at gateway?

You’ve been on your apprenticeship for a while now and the end is in sight. There are just two things left: gateway and end point assessment (EPA).

The purpose of Gateway is to ensure that you, your employer and your training provider are all confident that you:

Have completed your on-programme learning Are working at the level of the apprenticeship standard, and Are ready to undertake your EPA.

Gateway itself takes the form of a meeting, which might be face to face, or it might be done remotely by video call.

You'll be invited to your gateway meeting along with someone from your organisation (usually your line manager) and someone from your training provider (usually your coach/tutor).

Before gateway

Before gateway, your training provider will check you’ve met the requirements of your apprenticeship, including that you have:

Been on programme for the minimum duration.

Achieved your maths and English functional skills, if you didn’t already hold a qualification at the appropriate level in these subjects.

Developed the relevant knowledge, skills and behaviours described in the apprenticeship standard.

Logged sufficient off-the-job hours.

Gained any qualifications needed for your apprenticeship.

Completed any work set in the assessment plan, such as a portfolio or project plan.

At gateway

In the gateway meeting, all three of you will discuss and confirm that you've met the on-programme requirements and that you are ready to progress to EPA. You will only start EPA once you all agree that you’re ready.

Your training provider may also discuss other things at this meeting, such as the details of your EPA and the deadlines you’ll be expected to meet. If your EPA involves a project, you might discuss a project topic. This is also your chance to ask any questions about your EPA. Make sure you know what's expected of you so that you can prepare effectively.

Completing forms

You'll complete a form at gateway to confirm what’s been discussed. It checks that you meet all the requirements we described and asks you, your employer and your training provider to sign and confirm that you agree. You'll also be asked permission for your EPAO to claim your apprenticeship completion certificate once you’ve completed EPA.

There may be other documents for you to complete at gateway, depending on which standard you’re on. For example, there might be a project proposal or portfolio mapping document.

Check your EPAO's guidance to see what’s needed for your standard.

After gateway

Once the gateway meeting and paperwork have been completed, you’re officially in the last stage of your apprenticeship, the EPA period.

Read through your EPAO's guidance and the materials given to you by your training provider to support you through your EPA.

If you have questions, speak to your training provider. If they don’t have the answer, they will speak to your EPAO to get you the information you need.

Booking your assessment

Your EPA is likely to contain one or more live methods of assessment, such as a knowledge test, presentation or professional discussion.

Your guidance should tell you the order of assessment and the timescales for when these take place. You should arrange dates for your assessment through your training provider. Look out for a confirmation email with details of the booking. Keep this email as it contains the link to join the video call as well as other important details.

If you need to reschedule your assessment dates, your training provider can do this for you.

Tip: Take control of your EPA and schedule your assessment early to make sure you get the date you want.