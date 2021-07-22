 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Older workers at risk of being ‘thrown on the scrap heap’ as outdated skills deem them a write off in the workplace

Details
Hits: 441
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Elderly Woman using Laptop

 

In face of growing skills gaps in the UK – post pandemic and Brexit – City & Guilds Group (@CityGuildsGroup) is urging businesses to stop the silver talent drain from the workforce by investing in upskilling valuable older workers – or risk further productivity shortfalls during the recovery period.

With many older workers made redundant by the pandemic, new findings from research by City & Guilds Group reveal that adults aged 55 and over are the at the highest risk of being left behind when it comes to formal workplace training – making their skillsets increasingly less relevant and individuals less employable.

The research found that people aged 55+ are the least likely to have undertaken formal workplace training in the last five years, with only half (53%) having done so. This compares to 67% of 35–54-year-olds and 83% of 18–34-year-olds. 

Highlighting the scale of lack of investment in training in older workers, well over a third (38%) of respondents aged 55+ report having last received formal workplace training over 10 years ago, or never at all. This is worrying when we consider that less than half (47%) of older workers think they have all of the skills they need to succeed in the workplace, and only 20% plan to retire soon – meaning that the majority will be left with outdated skillsets.

The figures also suggest that training is not being geared towards the needs or aspirations of older workers. Working-age adults aged 55+ are most likely to say that the last workplace training they received was not useful for their current job day to day (20%), while half don’t feel the training they received would help them to live a more fulfilled life (47%).

Meanwhile, with City & Guilds Group’s recent Skills Index report revealing that only just over half (54%) of businesses state that their organisation can recruit the skilled individuals it needs, the new data also demonstrates a huge opportunity to harness the valuable experience of older workers to fill skills gaps in the post pandemic and Brexit world. However, currently just one in seven (14%) businesses state they would consider turning to recruiting or retraining older workers or retirees to tackle skills shortages.

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO of City & Guilds Group, commented: 

“We are all living longer, healthier lives than previous generations, meaning more people will also need to work until they are at least 70 to ensure they have enough saved to retire. But with the pace of change in businesses only exacerbated by the pandemic – and the data painting a clear picture of chronic under-investment in training older, more experienced workers – we risk consigning a generation of valuable workers to the scrapheap, just when many industries are crying out for more workers post Brexit and as we unlock society after the pandemic.

Sandwell College's FabLab pilots innovative virtual reality programme
Sector News
Sandwell College (@sandwellcollege) students are on the right track fo
Media students take over the digital airwaves
Sector News
Two Newbury College (@newburycollege) Creative Media students, Anna Ba
Ineco Energy and Coventry Council Kick-Start Solar PV Programme to Cut School's Carbon
Sector News
Coventry City Council and solar partner, Ineco Energy Limited (@inecoe

“And, with many older workers impacted by the pandemic, we also need to create opportunities for them to re-enter the workplace, for instance through flexible work or training that fits around their responsibilities. Ultimately, if we don’t keep on investing in our workforce throughout their lives, recognising their value right through to retirement, older workers will not to be able to contribute effectively to their employers and the economy in years to come. And this is something we simply can’t afford..”

Kevin Rowan, Head of Organising Services and Learning at the Trade Union Congress (TUC) said

“We fully agree with City & Guilds’ findings regarding older workers being left behind in the workplace. In our own research considering supporting older workers, released earlier this year, the TUC identified that older workers had been disproportionally impacted by the pandemic. We called for more support to help workers who need or choose to work later in life to identify and get access to training or resources they need, and better rights to enable them to work flexibly.

“Access to learning opportunities are an important feature of good quality work and fulfilling lives, including maintaining good mental health. Older workers being disadvantaged or prevented from learning is both economically and socially damaging, short-sighted and counterproductive. We need genuine lifelong learning for all.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Barton Peveril Student Reaches FA Disability Cup Final
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College (@bartonpeveril) student Tom Kelly r
Sandwell College's FabLab pilots innovative virtual reality programme
Sector News
Sandwell College (@sandwellcollege) students are on the right track fo
Media students take over the digital airwaves
Sector News
Two Newbury College (@newburycollege) Creative Media students, Anna Ba
Ineco Energy and Coventry Council Kick-Start Solar PV Programme to Cut School's Carbon
Sector News
Coventry City Council and solar partner, Ineco Energy Limited (@inecoe
Barton Peveril Alumnus Helps Unemployed
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College (@bartonpeveril) alumnus Reece Black
UNIVERSITY CAMPUS OLDHAM DELIVERS ON STUDENT SATISFACTION THROUGHOUT PANDEMIC
Sector News
UNIVERSITY Campus Oldham (@UC_Oldham) is celebrating a fantastic set o
Monkton School provides a level playing field for all of their learning with Acer Chromebooks.
Sector News
When the team at Monkton School were seeking a safe, robust and access
Banham Academy continues to raise the bar with first IET approval for the security industry
Sector News
London-based trailblazers, Banham Academy (@Banhamacademy), continue t
A green revolution is on the horizon for school transport
Sector News
School leaders throw weight behind EVs as the future of school travel
NEW STRATEGY TO ATTRACT WORLD CLASS TALENT AND PUT PEOPLE AT THE HEART OF R&D
Sector News
The Government has set out plans to make the UK the best destination i
Communication and creativity ranked highest skills for future manufacturing engineers
Sector News
The Institution of Engineering and Technology (@iet_lucknow) and the I
Start your Metropolitan police career with London South East Colleges
Sector News
London South East Colleges has partnered with the Metropolitan Police

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Banham Academy
Banham Academy has a new avatar. 1 hour 31 minutes ago
Banham Academy
George Robson
George Robson has published a new article: Barton Peveril Student Reaches FA Disability Cup Final 1 hour 38 minutes ago
George Robson
George Robson has published a new article: Barton Peveril Alumnus Helps Unemployed 1 hour 42 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5904)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page