 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Law Firm launches Exam Grades Appeal Service

Details
Hits: 286
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
woman with head in hands in front of laptop

Anxiety over grades could lead to a significant increase in legal challenges.

The decision by the Department for Education (@educationgovuk) to close all schools and colleges last year resulted in the cancellation of GCSE, AS and ‘A’ level exams. The DfE, with Ofqual, decided that students who were due to sit their public exams would instead be awarded teacher assessed grades (TAGs). The replacement with TAGs has led to a huge amount of anxiety and worry for students and their parents.

A recent poll by Mumsnet shows that 54% of parents believe that this year’s system is unfair, and a survey of teachers by TES  indicated that only 52% of teachers believed that the grading process in their school was fair and that it would give students the grades they deserved. Consequently, it is anticipated that there will be a sharp increase in the numbers of appeals against grades.

The general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders recently informed the House of Commons Education Committee that some parents are making threats of legal action against teachers. Richard Sheriff, president of ASCL, has warned of parents with “pointy-elbows and lawyer friends” . ASCL is now bringing in its own lawyers to support its members.

In response, Claimsmiths has launched its own exam appeals service to provide legal advice to students on their grounds of appeal. The specialist team of experienced litigators includes Mark Gleeson, a data protection and freedom of information expert. The team will use, amongst other things, data rights legislation to obtain critical evidence to support appeals.

Gleeson comments:

“The assessment process is hugely important to students. The Government, Ofqual and the teaching profession cannot seriously deny that mistakes will be made during the assessment process. Students who are unfairly awarded lower grades potentially will be saddled with them for the rest of their lives.”

Ofqual’s own data for the 2019-20 academic year shows that 80% of GCSE and A-level appeals resulted in a change in grade and that 33% were changed by one grade. There were 15 cases where the appeal led to a change of six grades and 85 cases where there was a four grade change. It isn’t just innocent administrative or procedural mistakes, or a difference in academic judgement, that may affect grades. In some cases, misconduct by teaching staff occurs, too. Ofqual has recognised that bias and discrimination exist and has issued guidance to teachers on how to make objective judgements.

Employers pledge even greater levels of support for USS pensions
Sector News
Employers in the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) have agreed
New trial for short higher education courses
Sector News
As part of the trial the OfS (@officestudents) will fund new courses t
Speed cooking for students
Sector News
Catering and Hospitality students from Barnsley College (@barnsleycoll

There is also a significant financial issue for students in obtaining the correct grade. New research  by the DfE shows the link between GCSE attainment and earnings over a person's lifetime. Those who perform just one GCSE grade better than their counterparts across nine subjects have been shown to earn an average of £207,000 more throughout their lives. Those who achieved just one grade higher than their counterparts in one subject saw an increase in their lifetime earnings by an average of £23,000.

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Lifetime Training named Top Training Provider again by learners
Sector News
Lifetime Training (@Lifetime_UK) has been named Top Training Provider
Employers pledge even greater levels of support for USS pensions
Sector News
Employers in the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) have agreed
New trial for short higher education courses
Sector News
As part of the trial the OfS (@officestudents) will fund new courses t
Speed cooking for students
Sector News
Catering and Hospitality students from Barnsley College (@barnsleycoll
College and global machinery giant celebrate first learners to complete agri engineering scheme
Sector News
LEARNERS ploughed ahead in completing an innovative agriculture traini
The benefits of an apprenticeship in the social work field
Sector News
Social workers have played a vital role in the Covid-19 pandemic, from
Young People Celebrate Success at CECA Southern Awards
Sector News
Four young people have been recognised for their exceptional talent an
University of Kent responds to Government's arts funding cuts
Sector News
In response to the confirmed cuts to university arts courses in Englan
Unsure about Clearing and going to uni? 'Absolutely go for it', Coventry University student says
Sector News
A Coventry University (@CovOnline) student is urging those unsure abou
WELSH FASHION ENTERPRISE HELPS BUILD NEW GENERATION OF INDUSTRY LEADERS THROUGH APPRENTICESHIPS SCHEME
Sector News
A Newport-based sustainable clothing company (@Loopsterltd) is encoura
Imperial athletes set their sights on this yearâ€™s Tokyo Olympic Games
Sector News
@imperialcollege athletes head to @Tokyo2020 to compete in this yearâ
New trial for short university courses
Sector News
As part of the trial the OfS (@officestudents) will fund new courses t

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5903)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page