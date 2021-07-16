 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Medicinal Chef and TV's Nutrtional Expert, Dale Pinnock, reflects on his time at Cambridge Regional College

Details
Hits: 338
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Dale Pinnock is a medicinal chef, @TheSundayTimes best-selling author, nutritionist, presenter and former Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) student. We caught up with Dale on his recent visit to the Cambridge campus to film nutritional features with the BBC Morning Live team.

“In my early education I kind of messed about a bit and didn’t do a great deal to secure a solid future. I didn’t have a passion for what I was doing at the time, and I wasn’t in a position to think ahead to what I wanted to do next. Like many others at that age, I was a little bit lost just trying to find my way in life. Upon leaving school, I spent several years in employment, in some grotty jobs at times, and it gave me an acute taste of what I did not want from life. This period in my life was the best teacher for me.

"As I got older, I realised that nutrition was my passion and I knew that I would have to extend my education if I was going to have a successful career. It was at this time that I decided to study at Cambridge Regional College on an Access to Higher Education course. The structure of the Access to Science allowed me to piece together the units, so I opted for Biology, Chemistry, Psychology and an additional unit, Philosophy.

"My career is varied, and it has taken me to some exciting places. None of that would have been possible if I hadn’t taken that initial step with Cambridge Regional College."

"I had a fantastic time at CRC and made some of my lifelong friends. I found the learning very different from secondary school, mostly because I was there out of choice. I was at college because I wanted to be there, and I was studying subjects that I was interested in. I finally knew what I wanted to do, and I started to plan my career pathway by thinking ahead the whole time. I worked out my ultimate goal and what I needed to do to get there. With that mentality, I was able to work towards each goal a step at a time, harnessing my passion as I moved forward. I believe that this approach carries through into how well you perform in many aspects of life. 

AQA announces refund for summer 2021
Sector News
Today (16 July) exam body @AQA announced that it saved Â£45m this summ
University Centre Newbury means â€˜Businessâ€™ with new BA (Hons) programme
Sector News
University Centre Newbury (@UCNewbury) is offering a new opportunity f
How can a Skills Bootcamp fast-track you to a better job?
Sector News
If you are looking to quickly increase your skills in a specific area

"After completing my Access course, I progressed to Kingston University to complete a BSc degree in Human Nutrition, following which I did a second BSc degree in Nutritional Therapy. I completed my education with a Masters in Medicinal Nutrition at the University of Surrey. Since completing my studies, my career journey has been incredible.

"When I first started out, I knew I was 100% unemployable, in that I would never have succeeded while working for someone else. I am so driven and focussed on where I want to be and what I need to do to get there, that I needed the autonomy and freedom to keep moving forward in my own way. If I had an Idea, I would figure out a way to realise that idea to make it happen. If the idea didn’t work, that was a lesson. I never viewed failure as something bad, what makes the difference is whether you let it get the better of you or stand back up and use the knowledge and experience gained from that learning experience to figure out the way forward.

"It took me 12 years to get on TV; after having hundreds of doors slammed in my face I could have easily just given up, but I kept going and going and going. I am now a best-selling author, I have set up a nutrition school, which is now operating as one of the largest in the world and I now do a lot of television.

“If you are getting ready to leave school or college, don’t feel as though you should have it all figured out. No one should feel as though they have to know where to go or what to do next, right there and then. A little life experience and some time will help you to work out your future and for those that already know what their passion is, make sure you stand out and make things happen.”

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

AQA announces refund for summer 2021
Sector News
Today (16 July) exam body @AQA announced that it saved £45m this summ
University Centre Newbury means ‘Business’ with new BA (Hons) programme
Sector News
University Centre Newbury (@UCNewbury) is offering a new opportunity f
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions praises CONEL’s success at getting people into jobs
Sector News
The College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (@CollegeNELond
Barnsley College to launch free digital skills training for adults
Sector News
@barnsleycollege to launch free digital skills training for adultsAdul
ACS Egham students achieve 100% pass rate in IB results
Sector News
Students studying the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program
Leicestershire Colleges and employers to boost health skills as part of post-Covid recovery plan
Sector News
Leicestershire colleges are joining forces with employers to develop a
Do you have a nature hero? How young people can #PlantForOurPlanet
Sector News
Playing in the local park, helping water the garden plants or picking
What catch-up activities are available for children over the summer holidays
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/07/16/what-catch-up-activities-a
How can a Skills Bootcamp fast-track you to a better job?
Sector News
If you are looking to quickly increase your skills in a specific area
Levelling Up: Institute of Coding announces Skills Bootcamps to connect people to employment
Sector News
Institute of Coding (@IoCoding) Skills Bootcamps to connect 1,500+ peo
Institute of Technology to play key role in training for green jobs
Sector News
Institute of Technology to play key role in training for green jobs“
Pontllanfraith teacher to be featured on S4C after amazing people with Welsh Language Skills
Sector News
Angharad Jones, a teacher at Pontllanfraith Primary School (@PontPrima

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Guildhawk
Guildhawk shared a video in channel. 1 hour 42 minutes ago

- Sheffield Hallam University, Yorkshire, United Kingdom

How to Flourish in The Age of the Wild Experiment Keynote Address by Coder, CEO, Jurga Zilinskiene, Founder of Guildhawk

How to Flourish in The Age of the Wild...

Full video recording of the Keynote address given at Sheffield Hallam University on Tuesday 29 June 2021 by Jurga Zilinskiene, MBE. In this, the CEO...

Andrew Butcher
Andrew Butcher has published a new article: D-Tech Awarded Place on Scottish Education Framework 2 hours 55 minutes ago
Guildhawk
Guildhawk shared a video in channel. 3 hours 26 minutes ago

- London and Hong Kong

The Ultra-Pure Multilingual Data Lake that Powers Guildhawk Translation AI

The Ultra-Pure Multilingual Data Lake that...

A Multilingual avatar describes the technologies offered by Guildhawk and how Guildhawk Aided is fed by an ultra-pure multilingual data lake and...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5886)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page