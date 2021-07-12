 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

North East talent recognised for education contributions

Details
Hits: 146
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

National recognition for individuals' contributions to communities across the North East during Lord Glenamara prizegiving

Students, teachers and school leaders from across the North East have received national recognition for their achievements and stand-out contributions to their local communities over the last year.

Introduced by the Department for Education in 2012, in memory of former Education Secretary and Newcastle MP Ted Short, the Lord Glenamara prize allows top talent from across the North East to take centre stage.

It recognises the students achieving academic and vocational excellence and teachers inspiring their pupils, while making a profound difference to their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools Minister Baroness Berridge presented the awards at the virtual prize giving ceremony, with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson appearing via video message to celebrate this year’s winners and congratulate them on their outstanding achievements.

Josita Kavitha Thirumalai from Sunderland was this year’s winner of the Pupil Academic Lord Glenamara Memorial Prize. She was one of 33 young people shortlisted for the prize, and was today hailed by Baroness Berridge as ‘an example for all students and adults alike’ for her achievements both academically and within her local community. She has been a ‘young leader’ at her school and during the pandemic and sang for residents in care homes, appearing over Zoom to help tackle boredom and loneliness during lockdown.

Kavitha said:

It is an enormous honour to win this prestigious award. I’m extremely grateful to have had such opportunities to develop my confidence to enrich my education and embrace new experiences.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

This year’s Lord Glenamara prize winners have gone above and beyond to help their community during such a challenging year and should be immensely proud of their exceptional achievements.

The students are testament to the enormous potential that exists in the North East. The teachers are incredible leaders, inspiring the pupils they work with and ensuring young people receive the support they need to fulfil their ambitions.

As our Opportunity North East programme comes towards a close next year, I am sure all the young people, teachers and schools nominated and winning awards will be at the forefront of the North East’s recovery from the pandemic.

Baroness Berridge also congratulated this year’s Pupil Technical Award winner, Sophia Williams from Sunderland, for her outstanding achievement in her Level 3 Technical Diploma in Animal Management. Sophia, who aims to become a zoologist, has been praised by her teachers for her dedication to her studies. Sophia also volunteered with the homelessness charity Crisis during the pandemic, creating 300 Christmas hampers for members of her local community who were unable to be with their families.

International students face possible eviction as tenancies come to an end and Covid rules stop them going home
Sector News
Virtual lectures, effectively no social life, isolated in university h
NEU welcomes Hamilton Commission report on Representing Black People in UK Motorsport
Sector News
Commenting on Accelerating Change: Improving Representation of Black P
What you need to know about exams in 2022
Sector News
Students studying A levels, GCSEs and other technical and vocational

Sophia said:

This award means more than an award to me on so many levels. I will never forget the belief my head of year and tutors had in me to achieve success. That belief gave me a renewed confidence and made me more determined than ever to push forward, work hard and achieve my goals.

Other prizes awarded this year include:

  • Excellence in English- English Department, Sedgefield Community College
  • Excellence in STEM- Dr Michelle Saunders, St Matthew’s Catholic Primary School
  • Most inspiring North East Headteacher/Principal – Louise Spellman, Conyers School and Sixth Form
  • New North East Teacher of the Year- Andrew Grant, Bishop Auckland College
  • Pastoral Care Award- River Tees Middlesbrough Pastoral Team, River Tees Middle Academy
  • North East careers leader- Ronnie Burn, Newcastle College

The Lord Glenamara Prize is part of the Government’s commitment to level up and raise aspirations for children in the North East through the Opportunity North East (ONE) programme. The programme was launched in October 2018 and is entering its final year of delivery from September, with over half of the region’s secondary schools now actively involved in the programme. The Department for Education has committed to improving the educational and employment outcomes of students in the area by addressing five challenges:

  • improving transition of young people from primary school to secondary;
  • supporting up to 28 secondary schools through our ONE Vision schools programme;
  • ensuring schools recruit, retain and develop great teachers and leaders;
  • ensuring more young people have world class careers advice and guidance; and
  • helping more young people to progress to higher education, including the most selective institutions in the country.

You may also be interested in these articles:

International students face possible eviction as tenancies come to an end and Covid rules stop them going home
Sector News
Virtual lectures, effectively no social life, isolated in university h
UK universities choose PebblePad to power digital teaching, learning and assessment
Sector News
UK universities choose @PebblePad to power digital teaching, learning
Education ministers to give evidence to Youth Unemployment Committee
Sector News
Tomorrow, Tuesday 13 July 2021, the House of Lords Youth Unemployment
NEU welcomes Hamilton Commission report on Representing Black People in UK Motorsport
Sector News
Commenting on Accelerating Change: Improving Representation of Black P
What you need to know about exams in 2022
Sector News
Students studying A levels, GCSEs and other technical and vocational
Aston Group and Waltham Forest College sights partnership expansion with Electrical Vehicle Installations course
Sector News
Aston Group (@astongroupuk), a leading building services and facilitie
Pupils get a glimpse of life behind the West End curtain
Sector News
Pupils from @thehartschool got an insight into life as a West End perf
COLLEGE HAIRDRESSING STUDENTS REACH WELLA FINALS AFTER LEARNING WITH INSTAGRAM LIVE
Sector News
@Glasgow_Clyde COLLEGE HAIRDRESSING STUDENTS REACH @WellaPro FINALS AF
MHR's iTrent now includes safeguarding functionality to support the education sector
Sector News
In line with the DfE’s latest statutory safeguarding guidance, ‘Ke
The Key to Developing Your Team in Innovative Companies
Sector News
When employers are looking to build up a team for an innovative projec
University Holds Solo Graduation Ceremony for Just One Special PhD Student
Sector News
@LiverpoolHopeUK university has held a solo graduation ceremony for ju
Reimagining Youth Skills Post-Pandemic
Sector News
World Youth Skills Day 2021 will again take place in a challenging con

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Gabz
Gabz shared a video in channel. 3 hours 50 minutes ago

6 Ways to Effectively Use Virtual Reality in Education

6 Ways to Effectively Use Virtual Reality in...

6 Ways to Effectively Use #VirtualReality in Education. This is a video asset of the main feature article by Arslan Hassan on FE News about how to...

Gabz
Gabz shared a video in channel. 4 hours 28 minutes ago

Gillian Keegan Opens the £10.3million SW IoT Digital and Data Centre at Exeter College

Gillian Keegan Opens the £10.3million SW IoT...

Video article of Skills Minister Gillian Keegan Opening the £10.3million South West Institute of Technology Digital and Data Centre at Exeter College

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 17 hours 3 minutes ago

Why squiggly careers are better for everyone | Helen Tupper & Sarah Ellis | TEDxLondonWomen

Why squiggly careers are better for everyone |...

Helen Tupper and Sarah Ellis met as ambitious students, keen to make their mark on the working world. Yet, after years of striving for promotions...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5873)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page