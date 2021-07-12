 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UK's girls education programme receives $15m new funding in Somalia

Details
Hits: 263
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

USAID recently (July 8) announced a new $15 million contribution to the UK-supported Adolescent Girls Education in Somalia (AGES) programme.

Operating in Banadir, Hirshabelle, Jubaland and South West states, the programme is focused on improving access to quality education for young Somali women and girls.

With $17.6 million in UK Aid, AGES is currently supporting 42,000 marginalised adolescent girls to access primary school, accelerated basic education and non‐formal courses tailored to their needs.

With the additional USAID funding, nearly 40,000 more marginalised adolescent girls and young women aged 15 to 24 who have never attended school will get the chance to improve their lives through the 11‐month non-formal education course. The joint funding will also provide support to young women to engage in income-generating activities and civic education, in addition to providing linkages to other development opportunities.

The announcement comes ahead of the July 28-29 Global Education Summit. Along with Kenya, the UK will be co-hosting this event, aimed at raising $5 billion to ensure that all children, particularly those in developing countries including Somalia, have equitable access to quality education.

British Ambassador to Somalia Kate Foster said:

The UK-funded Adolescent Girls Education in Somalia programme has made significant contributions to the lives of tens of thousands of young Somali women. With this new USAID funding, we are expanding our approach to reach even more marginalised households and communities. It will build their resilience by providing young Somali women basic financial, literacy, numeracy and life skills.

USAID Somalia Mission Director Patrick Diskin said:

USAID is very excited to contribute to this successful UK-led initiative in order to provide more young Somali women with a foundational education they lack, yet so rightly deserve. These skills will provide women with increased livelihood and civic opportunities, which are critical for advancing Somalia’s economic and social development.

Access to primary education remains a major challenge in Somalia, particularly for girls. According to the 2020 Somali Health and Demographic Survey, only 27 percent of primary school‐aged children are receiving primary education, and only 25 percent of them are girls.

Sixty-five percent of young women aged 20 to 24 have not attended school at all or have only some primary education, compared to 53 percent of young men of the same age.

Multiple barriers affect access to education for adolescent girls in Somalia. The combination of the COVID‐19 outbreak and economic conditions has further worsened the exclusion of the most vulnerable adolescent girls and young women from education opportunities.

International students face possible eviction as tenancies come to an end and Covid rules stop them going home
Sector News
Virtual lectures, effectively no social life, isolated in university h
North East talent recognised for education contributions
Sector News
National recognition for individuals' contributions to communities acr
What you need to know about exams in 2022
Sector News
Students studying A levels, GCSEs and other technical and vocational

You may also be interested in these articles:

International students face possible eviction as tenancies come to an end and Covid rules stop them going home
Sector News
Virtual lectures, effectively no social life, isolated in university h
North East talent recognised for education contributions
Sector News
National recognition for individuals' contributions to communities acr
UK universities choose PebblePad to power digital teaching, learning and assessment
Sector News
UK universities choose @PebblePad to power digital teaching, learning
Education ministers to give evidence to Youth Unemployment Committee
Sector News
Tomorrow, Tuesday 13 July 2021, the House of Lords Youth Unemployment
NEU welcomes Hamilton Commission report on Representing Black People in UK Motorsport
Sector News
Commenting on Accelerating Change: Improving Representation of Black P
What you need to know about exams in 2022
Sector News
Students studying A levels, GCSEs and other technical and vocational
Aston Group and Waltham Forest College sights partnership expansion with Electrical Vehicle Installations course
Sector News
Aston Group (@astongroupuk), a leading building services and facilitie
Pupils get a glimpse of life behind the West End curtain
Sector News
Pupils from @thehartschool got an insight into life as a West End perf
COLLEGE HAIRDRESSING STUDENTS REACH WELLA FINALS AFTER LEARNING WITH INSTAGRAM LIVE
Sector News
@Glasgow_Clyde COLLEGE HAIRDRESSING STUDENTS REACH @WellaPro FINALS AF
MHR's iTrent now includes safeguarding functionality to support the education sector
Sector News
In line with the DfE’s latest statutory safeguarding guidance, ‘Ke
The Key to Developing Your Team in Innovative Companies
Sector News
When employers are looking to build up a team for an innovative projec
University Holds Solo Graduation Ceremony for Just One Special PhD Student
Sector News
@LiverpoolHopeUK university has held a solo graduation ceremony for ju

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Gabz
Gabz shared a video in channel. 3 hours 48 minutes ago

6 Ways to Effectively Use Virtual Reality in Education

6 Ways to Effectively Use Virtual Reality in...

6 Ways to Effectively Use #VirtualReality in Education. This is a video asset of the main feature article by Arslan Hassan on FE News about how to...

Gabz
Gabz shared a video in channel. 4 hours 26 minutes ago

Gillian Keegan Opens the £10.3million SW IoT Digital and Data Centre at Exeter College

Gillian Keegan Opens the £10.3million SW IoT...

Video article of Skills Minister Gillian Keegan Opening the £10.3million South West Institute of Technology Digital and Data Centre at Exeter College

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 17 hours 1 minute ago

Why squiggly careers are better for everyone | Helen Tupper & Sarah Ellis | TEDxLondonWomen

Why squiggly careers are better for everyone |...

Helen Tupper and Sarah Ellis met as ambitious students, keen to make their mark on the working world. Yet, after years of striving for promotions...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5873)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page