Innovative Alliance announces the launch of Teaching Assistance Apprenticeships

Details
Innovative Alliance

Adult Education and Training provider, Innovative Alliance (@IATraining_Liv) has recently announced the launch of their Level 3 Teaching Assistance Apprenticeships.

The news comes after Innovative Alliance was successful in joining the register of apprenticeship training providers, following a widening of entry conditions that were introduced earlier this year. Through the new entry conditions, training providers who were able to demonstrate that they catered to critical workers were able to join the register. Training providers were also required to provide a linked employer endorsement which verified that any new training responds to an identified training gap. Through their close partnership with the sister company, Progress Schools, the team at IA was able to identify a training gap for Teaching Assistants and Learning Mentors.

The introduction of apprenticeship training will see Innovative Alliance expand their adult education offer, as they drive forward their ambitions to support as many individuals as possible in accessing training and employment opportunities.

As part of their Level 3 Teaching Assistant Apprenticeship, learners will be working within one of Progress Schools’ twelve school sites, whilst completing their training with Innovative Alliance.  

Speaking on the launch of their apprenticeship offer, Innovative Alliance Managing Director, Ian Green, said;

‘’I am so pleased to announce the launch of Innovative Alliance’s Level 3 Teaching Assistance Apprenticeships. We have always wanted to add apprenticeships to our offering as they are a natural progression from many of our existing courses, and with the new Government guidelines, it was the perfect opportunity to expand our offer.

“Our mission has always been to support as many individuals as possible to access employment and training opportunities, and now we can help even more people to secure positive outcomes. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to see what our apprentices achieve during their time with us.’’

The apprenticeships will cover a range of topics and will equip learners with the skills and knowledge to progress in a career as Teaching Assistant or Learning Mentor. Whether learners are new to the industry or current professionals looking to undertake some continuous professional development, the apprenticeship will support them to achieve their goals. As well as gaining a nationally recognised qualification as a Teaching Assistant, the apprenticeship provides a foundation for learners to progress into several different roles within the education sector.

Working across England, IA’s team of specialist tutors support learners and employers through training courses and employer recruitment solutions. The team at IA works with learners to identify training and employment opportunities, whilst supporting them with things like CV development and interview preparation.

