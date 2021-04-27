 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Nation Council Chair vacancies: Help shape the future of construction skills

Details
Hits: 333
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Construction

The Construction Industry Training Board (@CITB_UK) has Nation Council Chair vacancies for England and Scotland.

CITB is looking for senior, experienced and knowledgeable industry representatives who can demonstrate a consultative and collaborative approach to partnership working within the Nation Council and with the CITB Board.

The Nation Councils have an important role in supporting the CITB Board in its strategic leadership, by providing insight into industry challenges, across nations, regions and sectors and acting as a sounding board for Trustees. Applications are invited from across the sector, including SMEs, large employers, and independent consultants.  

The Nation Council Chair will help shape the future of construction as the sector begins to emerge from the shadow of the pandemic and adapt to new challenges, including Brexit and achieving Net Zero targets. They will:

  • Capture and articulate to the Board key issues affecting or likely to affect industry;
  • Assist the Board to accurately prioritise support for key issues affecting industry across Great Britain;
  • Help review and advise the Board on CITB’s Business Plan to ensure that it addresses industry opportunities, pressures and priorities;
  • Shape individual Nations Plans and to review performance against them; and
  • Make recommendations to the Board about extraordinary matters arising that may impact on the ability of the Board to deliver the Plan.

Interested candidates should have a wealth of senior level experience in the sector and represent the voice of industry. It is essential that the Chair has a sound knowledge and understanding of both their nation and the wider construction landscape.

CITB Policy Director Stephen Radley said:

“The role of Nation Council Chair is challenging and incredibly rewarding and represents the perfect opportunity for someone with industry insight and an understanding of the challenges facing the sector to make their mark. To fill the shoes of our current Chairs will be no easy task but we know the construction industry is full of incredibly talented people who I know will rise to the task.”

CITB is also recruiting independent members of its Audit and Risk, and Industry Funding committees.

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) supports the skills needs of British construction - in England, Scotland and Wales. It attracts talent to the construction sector so employers have an adequate recruitment pool, and encourages employers of all sizes to access the skills training necessary to grow their businesses.

Whitbread and Lifetime Training Win At The 2021 Learning Excellence Awards
Sector News
@WhitbreadPLC and Lifetime Training (@Lifetime_UK) have been named win
Keynote speech provides positive vision for green-led recovery
Sector News
The chief executive of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical
Everything you need to know about summer schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/04/27/everything-you-need-to-know-ab

You may also be interested in these articles:

Whitbread and Lifetime Training Win At The 2021 Learning Excellence Awards
Sector News
@WhitbreadPLC and Lifetime Training (@Lifetime_UK) have been named win
Keynote speech provides positive vision for green-led recovery
Sector News
The chief executive of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical
Everything you need to know about summer schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/04/27/everything-you-need-to-know-ab
Two people injured as 'shots fired' outside Crawley College
Sector News
Crawley College Incident: 26/04/2021 27/04/21, 15:15: We continue to a
The mentor plays a unique role in an apprenticeâ€™s journey: Help Skills for Health Meet the Mentors!
Sector News
@skillsforhealth - Being a healthcare apprentice â€˜mentorâ€™ is no ea
UK consumers want businesses to support education above all in the post-Covid recovery
Sector News
The pandemic has made consumers much more likely to buy from businesse
Supergroup who missed out on playing at Olympic Games return to rehearsals after lockdown restrictions are lifted
Sector News
MUSICALLY gifted youngsters from the East Midlands who missed out on a
College Shortlisted for Top Award
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) has been shortlisted in this yearâ
â€˜Constructing the Future â€“ Buildings, People & Planetâ€™
Sector News
@NPTCGroup presents first in series of original talks, â€˜Constructing
The opening of Boltonâ€™s pioneering training source is set to influence employment rates further
Sector News
Leading national Recruitment and Training Solutions Provider, Qube Lea
UCU to hold public meeting on fighting Warwickshire College Group closures
Sector News
The University and College Union (@UCU) will hold a public meeting nex
Labourâ€™s plan for â€˜catch-upâ€™ breakfast clubs could give post-pandemic boost to millions of school children across England
Sector News
Schools children across England could benefit from up to 1.5 billion f

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Sarah Shergold
Sarah Shergold has published a new article: Whitbread and Lifetime Training Win At The 2021 Learning Excellence Awards 13 hours 19 minutes ago
Skills for Health
Skills for Health has published a new article: The mentor plays a unique role in an apprenticeâ€™s journey: Help Skills for Health Meet the Mentors! 14 hours 35 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 15 hours 51 minutes ago

RT @FENews: New Campaign Aims to Create a New Generation of Indiana Jonesâ€™: Yorkshire-based sister act on a mission to save the world by inâ€¦
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5637)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page