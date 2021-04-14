UK’s first MA programme specialising in Radical Right Extremism launched as joint initiative By Richmond and CARR

An innovative Masters programme is being launched today to reflect the escalation of radical right extremism around the world @richmonduni. The MA in Terrorism, Security and Radical Right Extremism has been developed by Richmond, The American International University in London, in association with the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right (CARR), the leading network of scholars and practitioners working on right-wing extremism.

Radical right extremism is one of the top security concerns for governments on a global scale, with estimates of a 320 per cent increase in recent years (Global Terrorism Index 2019).

It is an issue which has been highlighted by Neil Basu, The Met assistant commissioner, Britain’s top counter-terrorism officer, who has said, “Extreme right wing terrorism…is my fastest growing problem. What I am seeing, particularly in the right-wing terrorism space, is an increase in lots of young people being attracted. We are seeing people as young as 13 starting to talk about committing terrorist acts.”

The MA in Terrorism, Security and Radical Right Extremism, available from September 2021 as a one-year Master’s programme, is aimed at providing students with an in-depth and cutting-edge understanding of the various approaches to the study of terrorism, security and radical right extremism, as well as how governments are generating public policy responses to these threats.

Encompassing international relations, history, political science and criminology, this MA will enable students to learn from experts in radical right extremism, global security and strategy, gaining deep insights into global terrorism and security at a time of great change and uncertainty.

Students can benefit from being taught by both experienced faculty at Richmond and CARR, a global centre of excellence which enjoys close relationships with think-tanks, non-governmental organisations and policy-making bodies around the world on this issue.

Dominic Alessio, Professor of History at Richmond and Vice President of International Programmes, who developed the MA with CARR, is a political and cultural historian with a specialist interest in the extreme right. Professor Alessio said, “We are delighted to be launching this programme with CARR, an organisation we have been working with for several years as part of our BA and MA programmes in International Relations.

“It is important for students to analyse and understand the root causes of political extremism in its many guises. An academic discussion of extremism provides an opportunity to understand the issues better, identifying ways of preventing terrorism and ultimately bringing people together for the benefit of society.”

A key benefit of the Master’s programme will be the potential opportunity for students to undertake an internship at some of the UK’s leading counter-extremism governmental agencies, companies and non-governmental organisations – investigating and responding to the radical right extremist threat. It will also include the potential for students to intern at CARR and its media partners (Rantt, Open Democracy and Fair Observer).

Professor Matthew Feldman, Director of CARR, said, “CARR is thrilled to be working with Richmond in the delivery of this new MA on Terrorism, Security and Radical Right Extremism. These three themes are crucial global challenges today, and we’re proud to be sharing our cutting-edge research and insights on this truly ground-breaking postgraduate course. In fostering real-world knowledge and practical skills, our modules are strongly publicly-engaged - including the offer of working internships with some of the leading organisations in this area. I’m confident students will be offered a rigorous blend of practical skills and deep subject knowledge in this unique offering.”

As with all of the programmes at Richmond, The American International University in London, students can gain two degrees, one from the US and one from the UK, providing more opportunities on graduation and experiencing two of the most well-known education systems in the world.

The MA will be taught in-person from September 2021 at the University’s facility on High Street Kensington, London, subject to Government guidance.