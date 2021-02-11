 
NCS LAUNCHES ‘SKILLS BOOSTER’ FOR SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES

pointing at a laptop

@NCS (National Citizen Service) has launched free online resources to help teachers support their Year 11 students during lockdown and prepare them for the future.

‘Skills Booster’ forms part of the NCS FE and schools support. Launched last year, the programme has already supported over 500 schools and benefited more than 80,000 students across England.

NCS new curriculum resources will focus on personal development, volunteering and social action, ensuring that all students from mainstream and non-mainstream settings are supported to be ‘world-ready and work-ready’, aligning with the Government’s focus on employability and the ‘levelling-up’ agenda

Four lessons  supporting Year 11 teachers and their students cover self-belief, hope and gratitude, being connected and employability, ensuring that ambition, aspiration, return to school and formal learning is not harmed by COVID. 

Sean Costello, Head of Education Engagement at NCS, said: "Skills Booster offers teachers the crucial support they need in helping to keep their students motivated and focused on their  educational and career goals at this challenging time.

“We know that schools and colleges have been hit hard by the pandemic, with teachers working tirelessly to ensure that our young people  continue  to learn and do not fall behind as a result of  lockdown. There are concerns that Year 11 students will return to school with major deficits in their learning and development.

“We hope our free resources will help teachers and students cope with the stresses of remote learning, and ensure that they are supported in making the transition back to the classroom once lockdown restrictions have eased.” 

NCS ‘Skills Booster’ is designed to have a direct positive influence on the school curriculum and student outcomes. To date, NCS has already had over 570 schools register for ‘Skills Booster’.  

