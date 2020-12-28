 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Sports stars back plan to extend the school day by two hours to boost games and exercise

Details
Hits: 489
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A @CSJthinktank plan to extend the school day by two hours to give pupils more time for physical exercise has been backed by some of the country’s leading sports stars.

The move is intended to combat the obesity crisis and anti-social behaviour and, in the wake of the social damage done by the Covid-19 crisis, harness the power of sport to boost resilience and educational achievement among the young – especially the disadvantaged. 

The proposals, which have been discussed with Government ministers, have been drawn up by the Centre for Social Justice, the think-tank founded by former Conservative leader and Cabinet minister, Sir Iain Duncan Smith.

Current and past sports stars, such as England rugby internationals Lawrence Dallaglio and Courtney Lawes, are among the big names who have endorsed the plan. It is also backed by former Premiership footballer Jamie Redknapp, a Sky Sports pundit, former Ofsted chair Zenna Hopson, former England and Arsenal footballer and TV sports pundit Lee Dixon, and former tennis star Tim Henman.

Under the plan, the Government would encourage every school to stay open every day for an extra two hours for a variety of extra-curricular activity, which could include drama and dance as well as traditional games such as football and netball.

Schools would be expected to form links with local sports clubs to bring outside coaches and instructors into the playground and sports fields to organise and supervise programmes of physical activity.

A full national roll-out of the scheme in England for all secondary pupils for two hours, four days a week is estimated to cost about £1.5 billion a year – to be funded partly by the taxpayer and partly from other sources such as business sponsorships, charitable foundations and small payments by parents.

But that figure is dwarfed by the potential savings, with childhood obesity calculated as costing the nation over £53 billion a year because of higher rates of illness in later life.

Mr Dallaglio, who has set up a charity using rugby coaches to help pupils excluded from school for misbehaviour, said:

“I’m backing the CSJ’s plans to extend the school day with a big focus on sport. Poor mental and physical health starts young and comes with a big price to the taxpayer.

“We need bold action to address this problem and the CSJ has the plan which I’m going to put on the Prime Minister’s desk. Come on Boris, get your boots on!” 

Schools and colleges should start the New Year with a period of online learning
Sector News
@NEUnion presses Government to release advice from Chief Medical Offic
Union calls for tougher action from Government on schools ahead of the start of the new term
Sector News
Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the @NASUWT - The Teachersâ€™ U
Labour calls on the Government to stop hiding and publish SAGE advice on return of schools and colleges
Sector News
@UKLabour is calling on @GavinWilliamson to be honest with the public

At present, the vast majority of pupils do little physical activity. Fewer than one in five (17.5 per cent) meet the Chief Medical Officer’s guidance of 60 minutes per day. One third (32.9 per cent) are doing less than 30 minutes per day.

This is stark contrast to those attending independent fee-paying schools, which, on average, provide three times as much sport and physical education than state schools. “It is noteworthy that affluent parents pay high fees for a school experience that involves a proportionately very high sport element,” the CSJ says.

In its report, A level Playing Field: Equalising access to sport and exercise for young people after Covid-19, based on extensive research, the CSJ argues that expanding sporting provision for the young will help tackle the obesity crisis and boost their mental and physical health. Other benefits would be better exam performance, greater self-confidence and self-reliance and lower levels of anti-social behaviour and teenage crime.

Ms Hopson, former Chair of Ofsted, said:

"Young people have had their lives shattered by Covid and failed policies and school closures have left them disengaged and lost.

“Now is the time to invest in them. We must provide them with opportunities to develop and grow. Sport is an amazing vehicle for young people to use to develop skills, get healthy and play as a team.

“Opening schools and allowing brilliant third sector organisations to use the facilities to ensure young people have an extended school day is a significant part of the solution. We must act now and deliver extended schools and extra support to our young people.”

England rugby international Courtney Lawes said:

“I’m backing this report and the campaign to extend the access to school sports because I know how important this is for young people growing up today, especially for kids on the brink of exclusion from school. We’ve had a terrible year and this is the big idea that can turn things around for our young people. It just needs Boris to make it happen.”

Former Premiership footballer Jamie Redknapp said:

“Sport can do so much more to help our children. It’s not right that barely a third of children do 30 minutes of physical activity a day.

"Before the ref blows the final whistle on a horrible year we need big action from the Government to help more kids at state schools to play more sport and grow up into healthier adults. It isn’t just physical health, sport improves mental health and teaches you important life lessons.”

Lee Dixon, former England and Arsenal footballer and TV sports pundit, said:

“Getting kids active isn’t just about sport, it’s about the sort of life lessons all our children should learn. By extending sport to more young people we can use the power of sport to tackle social problems as well as improve scores in the classroom.” 

Tim Henman, former tennis star, said:

“We can do so much more to use sport in schools as a way of getting young people into healthy habits and helping them with life skills too. This report sets out an action plan to kick start the New Year.”

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, said:

"Nowadays, people seem to think that sport is only for health. Actually, the great thing about it is that children like playing games. The great thing about team games, they also have a social educational value. It teaches you the value of co-operation, the importance of abiding by the rules. People read across to civil society - that if you don’t abide by the rules the whole thing breaks down.

"The other thing is: you can’t win all the time. Sport teaches you that winning and losing is not all that desperate. What matters is taking part and enjoying it."

The CSJ report declares: "Physical inactivity among today’s young people is estimated to cost £53.3 billion during their lifetimes, through a costly burden of diseases related to inactivity and lower quality of life, and life expectancy.

"An increase of ten per cent in those children and young people attaining the recommended levels of physical activity could reduce the cost of physical inactivity by around £8 billion over the course of the lives of today’s 11 to 25 year-olds.”

"Sports charity Made by Sports found that children and young people participating in in-school sports and clubs are 5.6 times more likely to report high resilience levels and 20 per cent less likely to suffer from a mental health disorder; and 25 per cent less likely to be at risk of anxiety and 11 per cent less likely to self-harm (girls)."

"The Department for Education has identified sport as one of the five key foundations for building character (resilience, determination, self-belief and fair play).

"The CSJ believes that physical activity and sports should be viewed by government as integral parts of a healthy lifestyle, lowering an individual’s risk of serious poor physical health and supporting better mental health, rather than a standalone panacea to the complex realities of the obesity crisis.”

The CSJ report puts forward five other recommendations for boosting school sport:

  • Following the Scottish example and encouraging every school to introduce the “daily mile” where children are taken out of the classroom to run or jog for 15 minutes every day. Worldwide, this idea has caught on spectacularly, with over 2 million children in 78 countries running in the footsteps of a scheme conceived by a primary school teacher in Stirling;
  • Opening up schools after hours so children, many living in cramped flats or houses, have somewhere to play – either playgrounds or sports fields;
  • Requiring private schools to share sports facilities with neighbouring state schools as a condition of retaining their tax-favourable charitable status;
  • Making schools (private and state) with outstanding sports provision “school sports hubs” and encouraging them to work in partnership with other less advantaged schools;
  • Amending the law so that the Education Secretary can set a minimum number of hours of sport per pupil per week.

Andy Cook, Chief Executive of the CSJ, said:

“Sport is a vital part of the UK’s recovery to Covid-19, physically and psychologically. It will give youth around the country the crucial opportunity to let off steam, while motivating them to do well in their studies.

“It is high time the Government developed a holistic strategy to face down the virus, not just through medical interventions, but also respecting students’ social and physical needs.

“This explains the timing for the CSJ’s latest report: if physical inactivity among today’s youth does cost the UK over £50 billion during their lifetimes, owing to the burden of disease and other social problems, then it is even more critical during a pandemic to ask how we can save more lives, and save money for the taxpayer.

“Given the unprecedented demands on working parents, school is an ideal place for pupils to pick up the habit of a daily exercise regime, which will do wonders for families across the country. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Youth charity’s cash boost means it can help more at-risk teens
Sector News
@ReachHigherUK’s leadership programme, which helps vulnerable young
Qube opens Bolton Kick Start training centre to encourage jobs and education in Bolton
Sector News
@QubeLearning - Top 20 training provider opens innovative training cen
Key information on testing
Sector News
What we're doingWe're offering a round of testing to all secondary sc
How schools have created safe ways to celebrate Christmas this year
Sector News
One of our most cherished school traditions, the annual Nativity play
Fife College team make final of Fujitsu tech competition
Sector News
A team from @FifeCollege has finished in third place in a national dig
Reskilling and upskilling vital tools in helping to combat future rises in unemployment - Fife College boosting digital literacy with new courses
Sector News
@FifeCollege has launched two new courses to help increase digital lit
Former Newbury College student's career takes flight
Sector News
Former @NewburyCollege student, Luke Penny, is helping to redefine the
Fife College students savour scholarship success
Sector News
Two culinary arts students @FifeCollege got a taste of success after t
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green comments on the new Turing scheme to replace Erasmus Plus
Sector News
@KateGreenSU, Shadow Secretary of State for Education Comments on the
Schools and colleges should start the New Year with a period of online learning
Sector News
@NEUnion presses Government to release advice from Chief Medical Offic
Union calls for tougher action from Government on schools ahead of the start of the new term
Sector News
Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the @NASUWT - The Teachers’ U
Labour calls on the Government to stop hiding and publish SAGE advice on return of schools and colleges
Sector News
@UKLabour is calling on @GavinWilliamson to be honest with the public

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Qube Learning
Qube Learning has published a new article: Qube opens Bolton Kick Start training centre to encourage jobs and education in Bolton 5 days ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 6 days ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 6 days ago

Two-part workshop: Preparing for Ofsted inspections as an...

From the 1 April 2021, Ofsted will be inspecting all Level 6 and Level 7 apprenticeship provision. This will be a big shift for many HEIs and will...

  • Wednesday, 24 February 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5199)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page