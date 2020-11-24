 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cognassist wins the Global EdTech Startup Awards UK semi-final

Details
Hits: 523
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Chris Quickfall, CEO, CognAssist

@CognAssist -  the UK's leading cognitive assessment #EdTech platform, has been named winner of the UK semi-finals for the Global EdTech Startup Awards 2020 @gesawards (GESAwards) and is now through to the global finals.

Led by a group of leading education innovation organisations from across the world, the GESAwards identifies, showcases and recognises the world’s most promising EdTech startups of the year.

The awards are judged by an influential and respected panel of industry experts and set the standard for EdTech companies around the globe.

Historically unveiled at BETT, the GESAwards is the world’s largest EdTech startup competition. Initiated by MindCET (Israel), GESA was co-founded by the Open Education Challenge (EU) and EdTech UK in 2014.

Over 3,500 startups from across the world have applied to GESAwards, for the opportunity to be given a global voice and to be crowned the Most Promising EdTech Startup of the year. Today GESAwards has become a significant player in promoting EdTech innovative solutions that address real educational problems.

The awards line-up featured an expanded list of some of the most promising EdTech Startups from across the UK.

Cognassist was recognised for it’s focus on the learner and its commitment to learner support in the post-16 sector.

“We’re delighted to be named winner of the UK semi-finals,” said Chris Quickfall, founder and CEO of Cognassist. “In light of the incredible competition and contribution being made to the sector, to be named best EdTech startup in Britain according to the world’s largest EdTech competition is a genuine milestone for us.”

“It’s a milestone for us as a business. A milestone for our clients, who use Cognassist to put supporting their learners at the centre of their organisations. And it’s also a significant milestone in our mission to make sure no learner is left behind.”

The GESAwards finals take place in January 2021.

About Cognassist

Cognassist is a unique #edtech platform focused on helping every learner reach their full potential through cognitive assessment.

Our cloud-based platform identifies neurodiversity in 30 minutes, provides personalised learner journeys which increase learner success, and delivers neurodiversity training to enable providers to drive real change.

We help the UK’s leading enterprises and education providers increase learner retention and attainment, improve Ofsted compliance/scores and achieve better performance.

We’re on a mission to create a world where no learner is left behind.

The Access Platform partners up with The Sutton Trust and Fulbright
Sector News
@TAPlatform (The Access Platform) the London-based peer engagement pla
Young peopleâ€™s anxiety levels doubled during first COVID-19 lockdown, says study, but easing of restrictions unlikely to bring any improvement to mental health
Sector News
Researchers from @BristolUni @CO90s also found that anxiety levels con
Creative team selected for major festival celebrating the UKâ€™s creativity and innovation
Sector News
@ImperialCollege is part of #FestivalUK2022 that aims to reach 66 mill

You may also be interested in these articles:

Oldham College’s ‘Amazing Grace’ Is Young Student Of The Year National Finalist
Sector News
AN INSPIRATIONAL @OldhamCollege student who has battled serious illnes
UCU says time has come for significant pay rise in further education
Sector News
@ucu says time has come for significant pay rise in Further Education
Nottingham Trent University increases support for deaf students during the coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
Nottingham Trent University (@TrentUni) increases support for deaf stu
Derby College Group students were invited to pitch their logo ideas for Re-Brand Project Success
Sector News
Digital Multimedia Students @DerbyCollege Group’s Joseph Wright Cent
NCFE and Collab Group announce new strategic partnership
Sector News
Collab Group (@collabgrp) is pleased to announce the formation of a ne
Chancellor of the Exchequer’s speech detailing the 2019 #SpendingReview
Sector News
Education and trainingThe Government is providing a £7.1 billion (£4
Helping to bridge the gap between education and employment for young people with SEND
Sector News
@VickyFord delivers keynote address on assistive technology Speaking a
Court of Appeal rules that Education Secretary acted unlawfully in removing safeguards for children in care
Sector News
In a judgment given today (24 November), the Court of Appeal has unani
The Access Platform partners up with The Sutton Trust and Fulbright
Sector News
@TAPlatform (The Access Platform) the London-based peer engagement pla
Young people’s anxiety levels doubled during first COVID-19 lockdown, says study, but easing of restrictions unlikely to bring any improvement to mental health
Sector News
Researchers from @BristolUni @CO90s also found that anxiety levels con
Creative team selected for major festival celebrating the UK’s creativity and innovation
Sector News
@ImperialCollege is part of #FestivalUK2022 that aims to reach 66 mill
Inspirational SERC Lecturer Honoured in UK Celebration of Teaching
Sector News
Selected from thousands of nominations, Stefanie Campbell, a lecturer

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Oldham College
Oldham College has published a new article: Oldham College’s ‘Amazing Grace’ Is Young Student Of The Year National Finalist 8 hours 1 minute ago
Dr Ann Limb CBE DL
Dr Ann Limb CBE DL had a status update on Twitter 8 hours 1 minute ago

Please don't fall off @NickLinford - neither you nor @AoCDavidH FE needs you both - especially now! https://t.co/rfLsmpv5p7
View Original Tweet

Dr Ann Limb CBE DL
Dr Ann Limb CBE DL had a status update on Twitter 8 hours 16 minutes ago

Great news https://t.co/ZNLumLfHdn
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5132)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page