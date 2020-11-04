 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Universities must keep students informed on teaching plans, says regulator

Details
Hits: 210
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Office for Students (OfS) has today written to universities and colleges to highlight the importance of communicating changes to how courses are taught during the lockdown amid concerns of inadequate information for students where tougher pandemic restrictions have been introduced.

This comes following the government’s announcement of new national restrictions in England from 5 November, and subsequent guidance published for the Department for Education.

In recent weeks, the OfS has been engaging closely with universities and colleges where they have moved to delivering significant parts of courses online to ensure that they are delivering good quality teaching for all students.

In some cases, universities are not communicating sufficiently clearly with their students. As new national rules come into force, universities and colleges must pay particular attention to providing clear and effective communications with students. As detailed in today’s letter, universities and colleges should:

  • ensure that students understand when and why there may be increased levels of online teaching, and when they may expect a return to aspects of face-to-face delivery
  • explain plans for the remainder of the academic year, as far as is reasonably possible, setting out specifically whether some teaching may be delayed so it may be completed at a later stage
  • ensure that all students are aware of what pastoral and academic support is available to them and how to make complaints through both informal and formal mechanisms.

Susan Lapworth, Director of Regulation at the OfS, said:

‘As universities make changes in response to the developing situation, it is important that they continue to provide suitable academic support to all students and that the quality of education – including online teaching – remains high. A key part of this is ensuring that students clearly understand any new teaching arrangements and how their course will be delivered, both in the short and long term.

‘Universities and colleges have been working hard to deliver a mix of in-person, online and blended learning. Indeed, many have developed innovative and good quality digital provision for their students. However, it is crucial that students are not left in the dark as universities and colleges continue to adapt to public health advice and government guidance. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and engage directly with providers to ensure they are delivering good quality teaching for all students.’

The OfS has previously published guidance on maintaining the quality and standards of courses and consumer protection. The requirements laid out in this guidance still apply to higher education providers in England.

The OfS is actively monitoring the situation, and engaging with universities to ensure that they are delivering good quality teaching for all students. We are:

Three-tier lockdown system - Schools and University Campuses will remain open
Sector News
This afternoon (12 Oct), the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson confirmed th
DFN PROJECT SEARCH CELEBRATES OUTSTANDING UK PROGRAMMES AT ANNUAL AWARDS CEREMONY
Sector News
Fifteen @dfnsearch programmes across the UK have been recognised for o
School of Engineering, Computing and Mathematics achieves Athena SWAN Bronze award
Sector News
The University of Plymouth has achieved international recognition for

  • directly engaging with universities, colleges and other higher education providers, to ensure that they are communicating changed arrangements for teaching and learning clearly, and to ensure that they will maintain the quality of their provision that is accessible for all
  • following up directly with individual universities and colleges where we receive notifications from students, parents or others raising concerns about the quality of teaching on offer
  • requiring universities and colleges to report to us when they are not able to deliver a course or award a qualification
  • conducting additional student polling to understand students’ experience of teaching and learning. In September, we commissioned a poll of over 1,400 students to find out how teaching, learning and assessment were affected during lockdown. The polling will assist us in understanding whether there have been any changes in students views since then.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Three-tier lockdown system - Schools and University Campuses will remain open
Sector News
This afternoon (12 Oct), the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson confirmed th
Brecon Beacons College student Catrin Accepts Norland Nanny Offer
Sector News
Catrin de Kleijn-Jones, a current level 3 children’s care, play lear
CITB Chief Executive Sarah Beale to leave in September 2021
Sector News
@SarahB_CITB, Chief Executive of @CITB_UK, has given notice of her res
DFN PROJECT SEARCH CELEBRATES OUTSTANDING UK PROGRAMMES AT ANNUAL AWARDS CEREMONY
Sector News
Fifteen @dfnsearch programmes across the UK have been recognised for o
School of Engineering, Computing and Mathematics achieves Athena SWAN Bronze award
Sector News
The University of Plymouth has achieved international recognition for
Theatre heavyweight Kwame Kwei-Armah joins Uxbridge College as Patron
Sector News
Theatre heavyweight @kwamekweiarmah - whose raft of global accomplishm
Virtual business breakfast series launched by North Wales college to support firms during pandemic
Sector News
@colegcambria - AN AWARD-WINNING business school is hosting a series o
Training specialist rewarded for staff support
Sector News
Leading North West training provider @phxtraining has received a prest
LCCM student makes it to The Voice semi-final
Sector News
@lccmlondon is proud to announce that @LMoodieOfficial, a first-year u
Joint college economic recovery programme launched across the South of Scotland
Sector News
An ambitious package of educational courses aimed at helping the South
New AI-powered interview training tool transforms the way they prepare students for the competitive job market
Sector News
@Abintegro launches revolutionary #AI interview training tool UK techn
Kirklees College to host Virtual Open Days this November
Sector News
Following the success of its summer events, @KirkleesCollege has annou

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Adam Ogden
Adam Ogden has published a new article: Training specialist rewarded for staff support 3 hours 1 minute ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 3 hours 21 minutes ago

Latest #FENews updates for today 11/04/2020 - https://t.co/AvsiYimfn6
View Original Tweet

NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: Brecon Beacons College student Catrin Accepts Norland Nanny Offer 3 hours 59 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5075)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page