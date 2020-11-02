 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

As we create the jobs of tomorrow, we need a laser-like focus on skills

Details
Hits: 81
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Business Secretary Alok Sharma

Business Secretary Alok Sharma's speech for #CBI2020 - the Confederation of British Industry's (@CBItweets) 2020 Annual Conference: 

Good morning everyone,

And thank you Karan for that very kind introduction.

I’m absolutely delighted to be addressing such a wide and illustrious business audience today – although virtually and I think that’s a sign of the times.

The Prime Minister will be offering his remarks to the CBI later this week.

But, let me start by paying tribute to Carolyn, for her leadership of the CBI over the last 5 years.

These have been turbulent times for businesses.

And Carolyn has led from the front.

Ensuring that your voices are heard loud and clear across the country and of course within government.

On a personal note, I am very grateful to Carolyn for the constructive and pragmatic discussions we have had over the past months.

We have worked together to help businesses become COVID-secure and deliver unprecedented support from government.

As President of the CBI, Lord Bilimoria will bring the experience and knowledge needed to steer businesses through choppy waters.

And I want to welcome Tony Danker, as the next Director General of the CBI.

These are extraordinary circumstances in which to assume this role.

And I wish Tony the very best. Because your success will be our shared success in supporting the economy.

My heartfelt thanks and admiration also goes to all of you, the CBI’s members, and businesses up and down the country.

I have had over 1,500 conversations with businesses and business representative organisations across the country since I took on this role.

Including travelling to every part of the United Kingdom.

It is clear that this has not just been a tough year, but the toughest of years.

And we all know that the difficult days are not yet over.

Further lockdown measures

On Saturday evening, the Prime Minister announced further restrictions across England, to take action to control the virus and protect the NHS.

And to head off the need for even tougher or more enduring restrictions further down the line.

Which means that from Thursday 5 November, until Wednesday 2 December:

People may only leave home for specific reasons including work if they can’t work from home.

Non-essential shops, personal care, indoor and outdoor leisure, and entertainment venues will close.

Although shops can continue to provide click and collect services and I know that’s been appreciated by business.

New UK-India Partnership to boost jobs and investments in both countries
Sector News
Finance Ministers @RishiSunak and Sitharaman hold landmark dialogue Th
150,000+ teachers and support staff back the NEU, as we call for Parliament lockdown bill to include schools and colleges
Sector News
The National Education Union (@NEUnion) has launched a campaign to in
Barnsley College will celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week with an exciting schedule of FREE events for employers
Sector News
Talent United, the employer engagement initiative run by @BarnsleyColl

Pubs, bars and restaurants will close, except for takeaway and delivery services.

However, people will be able to travel to work, where necessary to allow them to do continue to do their job.

And sectors such as construction and manufacturing will remain open.

And it’s vital that scientists and engineers working in R&D including those fighting the virus continue to come together in labs and workplaces across the country.

I do not under-estimate just how difficult these measures will be for businesses.

Many of which have already had to endure hardship this year.

So, alongside these measures, we have announced further support.

These include an extension of the furlough scheme at 80% to protect jobs.

Grants of up to £3,000 per month for premises that are forced to close.

£1.1 billion for local authorities to enable them to support businesses.

I am grateful that the CBI, and so many of you, have welcomed these measures.

As business leaders told me on Saturday evening, after the Prime Minister’s statement, these measures will save jobs.

And I will continue to speak to businesses and representative groups to champion your voice at the heart of government.

I do appreciate just how tough these restrictions are on businesses and workers across the country.

How hard it is not knowing when you may be able to trade.

Worrying about your order book and how you will pay your overheads.

It goes against every fibre of my being for us to tell entrepreneurs they must down tools.

Shutter-up your businesses.

Limit your ability to do what you do so well.

Government support during COVID-19

But that is why, alongside the restrictions, we have taken historic steps this year to keep businesses afloat.

We have protected almost 10 million jobs through furlough.

Approved more than a million government-backed loans, to the tune of over £62 billion.

Paid out almost £14 billion in support of around 3 million self-employed people.

Cut VAT for the hospitality and tourism sector.

Waived over £10 billion of business rates, supporting close to 400,000 businesses.

Given £11 billion in grants covering almost 900,000 business properties.

Brought in a range of regulatory easements to help businesses.

And I’m pleased to say, we’ve already created thousands of placements through our ground-breaking Kick Start Scheme.

Creating jobs for young people, who are amongst the most at risk of long-term unemployment in these difficult times.

We have been there for you since the start.

We are here for you now.

And we’ll be there for you, for as long as you need us.

A salute to British business

But for all the hundreds of billions of pounds of help from the taxpayer, it is you who have done the hard work to keep your businesses going.

You, and those working for the businesses you represent, have been straining every sinew on construction sites.

Powering our factories.

Keeping our transport system moving.

Serving us in supermarkets.

Delivering vital goods in droves.

Putting in shifts from the manufacturing to the service sectors.

Cramming your office work into flats, homes and studies.

And much, much more.

You have demonstrated levels of resolve, resilience, and community spirit the likes of which we have never seen in peacetime.

And innovation that we never dreamed of.

We saw Formula One teams throwing themselves into the ventilator challenge.

A Caerphilly packaging company that turned out 15 million bits of PPE.

We had gin distilleries making hand sanitiser.

High street shops have evolved into online retailers.

From the FTSE 100 to the corner shop, you simply refused to be beaten.

Without our fantastic private sector, without our entrepreneurs, our country would not, could not, have stayed on its feet this year.

I have been humbled at some of the personal sacrifices businesses have had to make to protect the livelihoods of their employees.

It is the absolute definition of responsible capitalism.

And for that I salute each and every one of you.

Vaccine and mass testing

And I want to bottle the hope and innovation you have demonstrated and unleash it as we move forward and beat this virus.

I have seen through my Department the brilliant collaborative work between business and our world-class scientists, in developing a vaccine.

As we speak, the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine is in final-phase trials. With the prospect of a vaccine early next year.

Whilst there has been rapid progress, we recognise that a vaccine which fully eliminates the virus may never materialise.

So we plan to also protect the country in other ways.

As the Prime Minister set out on Saturday, we have the immediate prospect of using many millions of cheap, reliable and rapid turnaround tests.

Over the next few days and weeks, we will plan a steady but significant deployment of these tests.

There are paths out of this current predicament.

To eventually get business fully on its feet and the economy firing on all cylinders.

A great place for business

Because we all know that the United Kingdom is a great country to do business.

We have the lowest corporate tax rates in the G20.

The kind of lean regulation that puts us in the global top 10 for ease of doing business.

And a highly skilled workforce.

It is easy to see why the UK is consistently home to one of the largest, most resilient economies in the world.

All underlining precisely why the UK has long been a great place to do business.

Brexit

And we will open up further opportunities as we take advantage of our new political, legal and economic freedoms as the transition period ends this year.

The negotiations on our future relationship with the EU are ongoing.

At the same time, I urge you to prepare for the future trading relationship in 2 months’ time.

Because whatever the outcome, things will change for businesses across our country.

As the transition period comes to an end, and it will not be extended, we are making preparations to ensure the economy is ready.

Such as legislating for a UK internal market to avoid trade barriers when EU legal structures fall away.

A step which, many of you have told us, removes a major item from your corporate risk registers.

My Department, and I, are communicating and engaging with millions of businesses.

Providing information to help them prepare, as we accelerate towards our new trading relationship with the EU.

And whether we trade on the same terms as Canada or Australia, I know we will make it a success for British businesses and for the whole country.

Because Brexit was always about a better future.

About having the freedom to chart our own course.

And in doing so, bringing much-needed opportunities as we pursue our destiny as an independent nation.

Building back greener

We will take advantage of these opportunities to support our economic recovery from COVID.

I want to ensure we do so in a way that enables the economy to build back greener.

Because it is vital that we not only grow, but we grow sustainably.

UK businesses are at the forefront of this.

Over the last 30 years, the UK economy grew by 75%, and yet we also cut our emissions by 43%.

We were the first major economy to legislate for achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050.

Which not only has the buy-in from businesses across the UK, but increasingly our international partners.

I was in South Korea last week when President Moon announced his country’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050, following Japan just a few days earlier.

We will continue to use our COP26 leadership to extend these ambitions across the globe.

I sincerely believe that we are at an inflection point.

With governments, businesses and civil society all now recognising the imperative of tackling climate change.

Many of you already see Net Zero as an opportunity to grow.

Which is why we announced a £3 billion stimulus package over the summer to support the decarbonisation of buildings.

And why the Prime Minister announced last month, that we would aim to install 40GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Extending our position as the world’s leading offshore wind producer.

I hope you take advantage of the immediate opportunities this green agenda brings, as we recover from the COVID pandemic.

Skills

And as we create the jobs of tomorrow, we need a laser-like focus on skills.

We are overhauling post-18 education with a new focus on technical courses, and providing £1.5 billion to upgrade and improve college buildings.

Our Lifetime Skills Guarantee is ending the absurd situation where someone’s economic destiny is set in stone as a teenager.

The government’s new Office for Talent will make it easier for the most skilled individuals in your sectors to come and work for you, wherever they may be in the world today.

Infrastructure

And our record-breaking investment in infrastructure will help connect us all.

Coronavirus has shown that, while we can all work a little more flexibly, people still want and need to come together to do business.

The watercooler moment that takes a seed of an idea and grows it into a new business opportunity cannot be replicated in a carefully scheduled online chat.

It is this government that is putting money into roads and trains and buses in every community across the country.

It is this government that has finally broken ground on HS2.

And it is this government that has launched Project Speed.

So that everything from new hospitals, to long-overdue flood defences, are given form rather than languishing for years on the drawing board.

We are investing almost £600 billion in our future prosperity, delivering infrastructure projects across the UK.

Levelling up

And we will build back better through levelling up across the country.

Because for all the success of our economy, that success has long been poorly spread.

No other city coming close to the economic heft of London, which outstrips Manchester six times over.

An imbalance that was intolerable before coronavirus.

But which takes on a fresh urgency, with our already fragile cities and towns taking the greatest hit from the pandemic.

So we will turbocharge our regions, to enable them to become global hubs in their own right.

The North East of England could become the home of choice for companies delivering carbon capture and storage.

Making hydrogen power a part of daily life.

And designing, building and maintaining offshore wind turbines.

Our brilliant life sciences sector will be propelled to even greater heights from Oxford, Cambridge and Edinburgh.

The factories of the Midlands will roar back into life, producing the advanced technologies of tomorrow.

As we broaden the geography of our economy, we will help you widen and deepen the range of businesses that comprise it.

With a more strategic approach to supporting research and innovation in areas where the UK has the potential to both lead and change the world.

We are doubling our investment in R&D.

Putting rocket boosters under technologies in clean energy, life sciences, AI and advanced manufacturing.

We will support businesses to scale up – securing a thriving hive of mid-sized businesses.

And I want to work with you to develop our new strategy for growth.

A refreshed and reinvigorated industrial strategy, putting the UK at the forefront of economic opportunity as we build back better.

Conclusion

This whole strategy, this plan, is not some hypothetical vision or academic exercise.

It is already underway.

Clean energy, the overhaul of technical education, the largest investment in infrastructure we’ve ever seen, it’s all happening.

So as we work with you, and support you through the pandemic, we will lay the foundations for future growth that will endure long after we have emerged from the shadow of coronavirus.

And I want you to help me build on those foundations.

To work together, as our new plan for growth takes shape in the months ahead and is published in the New Year.

Creating a more resilient economy.

A cleaner, greener economy, in which we have control of our own laws and trading policies.

Providing new opportunities for businesses across the UK.

Delivering growth and jobs.

So that a decade from now, when the CBI gathers for its 2030 conference, we will be able to say:

We built it together.

A revived, rejuvenated, sovereign and technology-leading United Kingdom.

With opportunity and prosperity spread equally across our great nation.

Thank you.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma

You may also be interested in these articles:

New UK-India Partnership to boost jobs and investments in both countries
Sector News
Finance Ministers @RishiSunak and Sitharaman hold landmark dialogue Th
150,000+ teachers and support staff back the NEU, as we call for Parliament lockdown bill to include schools and colleges
Sector News
The National Education Union (@NEUnion) has launched a campaign to in
NEU calls for schools and colleges to be closed during 4 week national lockdown
Sector News
Amid the speculation around a 4 week lockdown to be announced by the P
Furlough Scheme Extended and Further Economic Support Announced
Sector News
People and businesses across the UK are being provided with additional
Ofsted inspections illustrate high proportion of good or outstanding schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/10/30/ofsted-inspections-illustrate-
How to manage employee stress during lockdown
Sector News
Six ways that businesses can help reduce employee stress. Ahead of #St
Lift-off For New Generation Of Space Scientists
Sector News
Apprentices in England will soon be able to boldly study what no stude
Furlough Scheme Extended and Further Economic Support Announced
Sector News
Furlough scheme extended for a month with employees receiving 80% of t
NASUWT Comments On England Lockdown Announcement
Sector News
Responding to the announcement of a lockdown for England by the Prim
REC response to a second National Lockdown from Thursday 5th November
Sector News
Responding to the announcement that England will re-enter lockdown fro
National lockdown put at risk by decision to keep colleges open, says UCU
Sector News
National lockdown put at risk by decision to keep colleges open, says
Barnsley College will celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week with an exciting schedule of FREE events for employers
Sector News
Talent United, the employer engagement initiative run by @BarnsleyColl

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 21 minutes ago

Revealed - Furloughed workers who lose their jobs are far less likely to have higher level qualifications. @IPPR ca… https://t.co/24xszhJdv6
View Original Tweet

EKC Group
EKC Group had a status update on Twitter 37 minutes ago

We're looking for #Kent crafters, businesses and hobbyists to take part in our Sheppey College's Virtual Christmas… https://t.co/CGoge6KF91
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 hours 20 minutes ago

2 new features now availalbe in Microsoft forms

2 new features now availalbe in Microsoft forms

In this video I go through 2 new features now available in Microsoft forms , including how to adding a progress bar and how to printing a form....

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5065)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page