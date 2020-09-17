Universities urged to download NHS Test and Trace QR codes

UNIVERSITIES URGED TO PREPARE FOR NHS COVID-19 APP

The NHS Covid-19 app currently being trialled will launch on Thursday 24 September in England and Wales including QR check-in at venues

QR codes will be an important way for NHS Test and Trace in England and NHS Test, Trace, Protect in Wales to contact multiple people if coronavirus outbreaks are identified in venues

Universities across England and Wales are being urged to ensure they have NHS QR code posters visible in indoor spaces where people congregate for 15 minutes or more, such as student welcome centres, so students who have downloaded the new NHS Covid-19 app can usetheir smartphones to easily check-in.

The move comes ahead of a national launch of the NHS Covid-19 app across England and Wales on Thursday 24 September.

The government will be supporting businesses and venues including Universities to display the QR codes, which can be downloaded via a website to display as posters in premises.

With coronavirus cases rising in the UK in the last few weeks it is essential businesses and universities capitalise on the benefits QR codes can bring to protect themselves and their customers.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:

“We need to use every tool at our disposal to control the spread of the virus including cutting-edge technology. The launch of the app later this month across England and Wales is a defining moment and will aid our ability to contain the virus at a critical time.

“QR codes provide an easy and simple way to collect contact details to support the NHS Test and Trace system.

“Hospitality businesses can now download posters for their premises ahead of the launch of the NHS Covid-19 app. This will allow the public to seamlessly check-in to venues using the app when it launches.

“It is vital we are using the NHS Test and Trace system to reach as many people as possible to prevent outbreaks and stop this virus in its tracks. This function will make it simple and easy so we can keep this virus under control.”

Businesses who are already using their own QR system are being encouraged to switch to the NHS Test and Trace QR code. An alternative check-in method must be maintained to collect the contact details of those who don’t have the app, for example a handwritten register.

When someone enters a venue and scans an official QR poster, the venue information will be logged on the user’s phone. This information will stay on a user’s phone for 21 days and if during that time a coronavirus outbreak is identified at a location, the venue ID in question will be sent to all devices. The device will check if users have been at that location and if the app finds a match, users may get an alert with advice on what to do based on the level of risk.

Managing Director of the NHS Covid-19 App, Simon Thompson said:

“My team have worked tirelessly to develop the new NHS COVID-19 app and we are incredibly grateful to all residents of the Isle of Wight, London Borough of Newham, NHS Volunteer Responders and the team that went before us; the learnings and insight have made the app what it is today.

“We are now giving businesses the time to prepare their venues ahead of the app becoming available across England and Wales. We are working closely to engage, educate and inform them about how the App works and how they can play their part.

“The QR system is a free, easy and privacy preserving way to check-in customers to venues, and we encourage all businesses to get involved and download and display the official NHS QR code posters.”

Ongoing trials in Newham, on the Isle of Wight and with NHS Volunteer Responders show the app is highly effective when used alongside traditional contact tracing to identify contacts of those who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Universities should download the QR codes here.

For more information on the NHS COVID-19 app, visit https://covid19.nhs.uk/