Take part in the Level 3 digital marketer consultation

Details
A new group of employers (trailblazer group) has been formed to lead on a review of the level 3 digital marketer apprenticeship. They have already reached out to the relevant training providers, end-point assessment organisations and professional bodies to ensure that decisions on content and wording take on board “real world” outcomes currently being experienced. A consultation has been launched to get sector views on the apprenticeship.

All groups were very mindful that the review provides an opportunity to resolve both policy and technical issues, as well as sort delivery problems that become evident as apprenticeships move through their lifecycle. We are supporting this approach by engaging with the trailblazer group and advising on policy and process.

We have already run a virtual meeting to agree on the responsibilities of the trailblazer group and what initial research for the revision needs to be done. As part of the ongoing development process, the trailblazer group will consult stakeholders on the draft wording of the revised apprenticeship as it is developed.

The trailblazer group has agreed that the first stage of the revision process should be to consult across the sector to gain feedback on the current version of this apprenticeship. We have launched a consultation on this we and the trailblazer group look forward to receiving responses from all interested parties by the deadline of Friday 18 September.

 You can take part in the consultation by completing the Cognito form.

