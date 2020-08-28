 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

A business is born every two hours at UK universities

Details
Hits: 323
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Alistair Jarvis

@UniversitiesUK - A business is born every two hours at UK universities. 

 

University graduates start 4,000 new businesses and are responsible for supporting tens of thousands of jobs every year.

The latest statistics from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) show the number of spin-offs and start-up companies launched by students graduating from university between 2015 and 2019 are at record levels.

A company was started, on average, every two hours over the last five years at UK universities. There were almost 30,000 employees at active companies started by graduates in 2018/19, a rise of more than 30% from 2014/15, and the income generated at graduate start-ups in 2018/19 was more than £1 billion, an increase of more than a quarter from the previous year and almost double that of five years ago.

 

Graduate businesses also remain an attractive proposition to backers, with their start-ups receiving more than £1.1 billion in external investment since 2014/15, including almost £350 million in 2018/19.

On National Graduates Day (Thursday, July 30), universities marked the achievements of this year’s students including those who have launched businesses. Examples of new businesses started by university graduates include; 

  •  Livia’s  – the company, which was started by University College London student Olivia Wollenburg following her diagnosis with severe food intolerances, offers all-natural, vegan, gluten and dairy free treats which are available nationwide in supermarkets. The company now employs 15 people and has an annual turnover of more than £1 million.
  •  Chefiesta  – Chukwudi Ononye launched his business having taken part in Aston University’s  Apollo Programme  in 2018. Chefiesta is providing free meals to frontline NHS teams during the Covid-19 pandemic.
  •  Beryl  – Emily Brooke studied Product Design with Professional Experience at the University of Brighton and used the success of her company to launch the Laserlight, while she was studying. The innovative device projects a symbol of a bike on to the road a distance ahead of a cyclist to alert road users to the cyclist’s presence, and is used for London bike rental scheme  Santander Cycles . It is on sale in 50 countries and generates sales of more than £1 million a year, with growing interest in the business as a result of Covid-19 and people looking for alternatives to public transport. Emily was recently awarded an MBE in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.  
  • Fat Panda – University of Huddersfield graduates Nic Flatt, Stacey Powers and Sam Craggs set up the creative multimedia production company after being commissioned to create promotional films, animation and stills photography. A proportion of company profits are reinvested to support local charities and, whenever possible, they employ creative students and graduates to help with their work, providing real-life experience and increasing employability skills.
  • Drink Baotic – the African super fruit firm was started by Glasgow Caledonian University graduate Isatou Njai, along with partner Paul Blackler to support African community development. The company has won and been nominated for awards including the Great British Entrepreneur Awards and the Scottish SME Awards.
  • The Blair Academy – Charlie Blair, who studied Dance: Urban Practice at the University of East London, began her hip-hop dance company to help disengaged people overcome loneliness and to improve their wellbeing.

Despite the changing jobs market caused as a result of the pandemic, a number of well-known brands have started during financial recessions. Businesses such as food delivery services and online sales services are thriving in the current climate and start-up loans are available to the next generation of businesspeople.

Universities are working with local businesses to stimulate growth in local economies and helping create jobs, through the creation of University Enterprise Zones (UEZ’s). Each of the projects has their own focus, ranging from aerospace and smart energy to the development of Artificial Intelligence.

Nic Flatt, Managing Director of Fat Panda and graduate of the University of Huddersfield, said: “As a working class kid from Milton Keynes, I had no big dreams of running my own business before university but it was there that I met people who not only shaped my career but every aspect of my life. The University of Huddersfield’s Enterprise team provided me with the knowledge, advice and financial support that gave me the freedom to turn my crazy idea into an established agency. 

“I cannot stress how instrumental my uni experience was in helping me realise that an ‘unconventional’ career was perhaps more within reach that I thought. Universities are microcosms of creative talent and opportunity and they spark a curiosity and thirst for knowledge that never leaves you, whether you end up working for yourself or for someone else.” 

Alistair Jarvis, Chief Executive at Universities UK, said: “Some of the most exciting and innovative businesses in the country have been created by UK university graduates, using the knowledge, skills and contacts that they have developed during their studies and often with the support and encouragement of their university. 

Ambassador-generated content drives 500 per cent increase in engagement with prospective students
Sector News
How ambassador-generated content became a global university provider's
NEW GUIDANCE CONFIRMS ALL POSSIBLE MEASURES TAKEN BEFORE SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES CLOSE IN ANY LOCAL LOCKDOWN
Sector News
@educationgovuk - NEW GUIDANCE CONFIRMS ALL POSSIBLE MEASURES TAKEN BE
Department for Education, FAB and Ofqual joint statement on reissued results
Sector News
Joint statement from @EducationGovUK, Federation @AwardingBodies and @

“While many graduates go on to join existing businesses, the fact that on average 12 businesses are born every single day at British universities is a testament to the drive and creativity of students and evidence that you do not have to wait to complete your studies to kickstart your career. Our communities and our economy need these entrepreneurs now more than ever as we recover from the effects of the pandemic. 

“In a difficult job market, universities are committed to supporting students to help them become the next generation of entrepreneurs, working with local businesses to raise aspirations and to help support communities.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ambassador-generated content drives 500 per cent increase in engagement with prospective students
Sector News
How ambassador-generated content became a global university provider's
NEW GUIDANCE CONFIRMS ALL POSSIBLE MEASURES TAKEN BEFORE SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES CLOSE IN ANY LOCAL LOCKDOWN
Sector News
@educationgovuk - NEW GUIDANCE CONFIRMS ALL POSSIBLE MEASURES TAKEN BE
Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE to Give Keynote Speech at European Tech Women Awards
Sector News
Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE (@aimafidon) to Give Keynote Speech at Euro
Anxious about school return? Scientists share tips for students, parents and the community
Sector News
@tinaljoshi who is a Lecturer in Molecular Microbiology at @PlymUni sh
Department for Education, FAB and Ofqual joint statement on reissued results
Sector News
Joint statement from @EducationGovUK, Federation @AwardingBodies and @
Education Partnership North East hosts ‘College of the Future’ round table
Sector News
The Independent Commission on the College of the Future (@CollegeComm)
Independent review of the arrangements for awarding grades for the 2020 summer exam series
Sector News
At the Children, Young People and Education Committee on 18 August, I
Start Up Step Up London programme funds 100th start-up with fashion and lifestyle business
Sector News
A new eco-friendly fashion and lifestyle brand has become the 100th st
Global online learning market projected to be worth $325 Billion by 2025
Sector News
The @OpenUniversity is pleased to offer a new bite-size course for tho
Bradford Manufacturing Weeks 2020 helps schools “make up for lost time”
Sector News
Organisers of Bradford’s annual manufacturing initiative are delight
Just one in three deaf children would be in school if facemasks were worn in classrooms, new survey shows
Sector News
New research, carried out by the National Deaf Children’s Society (@
Take part in the Level 3 digital marketer consultation
Sector News
A new group of employers (trailblazer group) has been formed to lead o

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4880)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page