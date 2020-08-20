City College Plymouth and All Saints Academy Plymouth Partnership Aims to Boost Aspirations

@CityPlym and @AllSaintsPlym are delighted to announce new partnership which has been formed to further raise the aspirations of Plymouth City’s teenagers
Pupils who attend All Saints Academy will receive an enhanced programme of careers and employment activities that will allow them to make informed choices about their futures from the moment they start the school in Year 7.
With a focus on the diverse range of skills needed in the City, students will be provided with impartial insights into the different opportunities in a caring and supportive environment, with clear understanding that they can achieve their potential and exceed their expectations.
College Principal and Chief Executive, Jackie Grubb, said:
“The College is delighted to be able to work closely with All Saints Academy in a way that will benefit its students and the wider community.
“Both the College and the school are committed to ensuring these children have everything they need to make informed decisions, but there will be no expectations that they study at the College after Year 11. While the College has a great deal to offer school-leavers and those looking to access higher education, this is about more than just City College Plymouth. This is about benefiting the wider community through bridging the gap between education and employment, and ensuring that Plymouth has the skills necessary to really drive our economy forward.”
Lee Sargeant, Headteacher at All Saints Academy, said:
“We are committed to providing the best options available for our young people and, by working collaboratively in co-operation with our education partners, we can show them that there are bright futures ahead. Our goal for every student is to move either into further education, higher education, an Apprenticeship or full-time employment, therefore accessing additional resources with another education partner makes perfect sense.”
Working together, the College and All Saints Academy will provide students with access to an array of resources that will both broaden their horizons and reinforce the shared joint values that will allow for a smooth transition to wherever they choose to study after leaving school.
Activities will include participation in city-wide events such as the annual Lego League Tournament, multiple opportunities to take part in subject taster sessions, careers fairs, and focus groups that will involve students, parents and staff.
There is also discussion about possible schemes to help parents with their own English and maths skills should they wish to improve these, and the College will be developing fantastic work experience opportunities for students in Year 10.
Thursday 20 August 2020
