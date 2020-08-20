Students from City of London Academy (Southwark) celebrate GCSE results day

Teenagers from @CityofLondon Academy (Southwark) are preparing to embark on the next phase of their education journey following today’s GCSE results.
Celebrating their results were:
- Teresa Luo who achieved 9 Grade 9s, 1 Grade 7, 1 Grade Distinction*
- Nadia Tholley who secured 7 Grade 9s, 1 Grade 8, 2 Grade 7s and 1 Grade Distinction
- Eliana Arauz Rojas who got, 1 Grade 9, 7 Grade 8s, 2 Grade 7s, 1 Distinction*
- Abu-Bakarr Jalloh who gained 3 Grade 9s, 4 Grade 8s, 2 Grade 7s, 1 Grade 6, 1 Distinction*
- Aryan Kahyesh who achieved 2 Grade 9s, 6 Grade 8s, 1 Grade 7, 1 Grade 6, 1 Distinction*
- Madison Bryan, who got1 Grade 9, 7 Grade 8s, 1 Grade 7, 1 Distinction*
Mike Baxter, Principal at City of London Academy (Southwark), said:
“Today’s GCSE results are a culmination of many months of hard work and dedication by staff and students.
“Like all schools in the country, the past few months have been extremely challenging. We adapted to new ways of working very quickly, but thanks to our dedicated teachers and our tenacious students we have managed it.
“This year’s results day is very different, however it acts as an opportunity to reflect on the effort that teachers and pupils have put in over the past two years.
“We wish each and every one of our students every success for the future.”
The school is managed as part of the City of London Academies Trust, which runs the City of London Corporation’s sole sponsored academies.
Tijs Broeke, Chair of the City of London Academies Trust, said:
"These results are a testament to the hard work of students, staff and parents.
“We will always make sure that young Londoners of all backgrounds have access to the information, advice and experiences that help them to progress into fulfilling careers.
“We wish each and every pupil all the best and hope that the our core values stay with them for many years to come.”
The City of London Corporation sponsors or co-sponsors 10 academies across Hackney, Newham, Islington and Southwark.
It has twice been named by social mobility charity Sutton Trust as the UK’s best academy sponsor for empowering pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds to perform above the national average, and the leading academy sponsor for Progress 8 and Attainment 8, which track pupil progress and achievement.
The City of London Corporation is the governing body of the Square Mile dedicated to a vibrant and thriving City, supporting a diverse and sustainable London within a globally-successful UK. www.cityoflondon.gov.uk
The City of London Corporation family of schools has one maintained primary school and 10 sponsored or co-sponsored academies in neighbouring boroughs. It also supports three independent schools.
The City of London Corporation sponsors, co-sponsors or governs the following schools:
Co-sponsored academies
- O City of London Academy, Islington (co-sponsor City, University of London)
- O The City Academy, Hackney (co-sponsor KPMG)
City of London Academies Trust:
- O City of London Academy (Southwark)
- O Redriff Primary, City of London Academy
- O Galleywall Primary, City of London Academy
- O City of London Primary Academy Islington
- O City of London Academy Highgate Hill
- O City of London Academy Highbury Grove
- O City of London Academy Shoreditch Park
- O Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre City of London Academy
Local Authority maintained school:
- O Sir John Cass’s Foundation Primary School
Independent:
- O City of London School
- O City of London School for Girls
- O City of London Freemen’s School