 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Petition calling for action on fixing exams system reaches 25,000 signatures in its first 24 hours

Details
Hits: 327

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Over 25,000 people have already signed the @NEUnion #FairGrade2021 petition to the Prime Minister which launched on Wednesday night, in a demonstration of the anger and frustration generated by the Government's catastrophic mishandling of this year's A-Level and GCSE grading process.

Parents, students and education professionals are as one in their belief this disaster must never happen again. Together, they are calling for swift action to ensure that students sitting those same exams in 2021 are treated fairly and that none are cruelly disadvantaged by an algorithm.  

NEU are asking Government to:  

  • Reduce the content assessed in GCSE and A-level exams next summer, across all subjects, to allow for variation in lost learning time
  • Work with the profession to develop a robust national system of moderated centre assessed grades in case there is further disruption to exams next summer due to Covid-19
  • Commission a thorough, independent review into assessment methods used to award GCSE and A-level qualifications in England, along the lines announced by the Scottish government.   

mary boustedDr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary, National Education Union, said: 

"This Government has no one but itself to blame. The weaknesses in a system of its own creation have been left horribly exposed. What is needed is nothing short of an independent review into what went wrong, and a determination to ensure it never happens again. That would be a big step towards regaining the trust of parents and the profession." 

The wording of the #FairGrade2021 petition, which is addressed to Boris Johnson, is as follows:

"The Government has a duty of care for the nation’s children and young people. In its management of this year’s A-Level grading process, the Government failed in this duty. 

"Ministers showed a lack of trust in teachers and leaders, whose assessments of their students’ potential were overwhelmingly discarded in favour of an Ofqual algorithm combined with historic patterns of grades in schools and colleges. Grades were initially awarded, for the vast majority of students, with no reference to, or evidence of, their individual achievements. Young people do not deserve to be treated as numbers in an algorithm. 

"This must never happen again. For students due to sit A-Level and GCSE exams in 2021 – young people who have already suffered so much due to the Coronavirus pandemic – it is vital that the Government takes urgent steps to ensure they are treated fairly and that none are disadvantaged. 

"We call on the Government to: 

  • Plan for the GCSE and A-Levels taken by students in 2021 by reducing or making optional the expected content in all subjects. Students starting the final year of their GCSE and A-Levels this September have missed months of schooling: the exams they sit in the summer of 2021 must reflect this lost learning time and include more question choice and a slimmed down syllabus. 

  • Develop a national system of teacher moderated grades in case there is further disruption to exams next summer because of a second spike or local lockdowns. 

    Plymouth College of Art's Class of 2020: Fashion & Textiles
    Sector News
    This year, @PlymouthArtâ€™s Class of 2020 graduates from across the fa
    Plymouth Science Park steps up to support students
    Sector News
    21 August 2020Every summer, aspiring biomedical scientists from the Un
    University access improving, but big challenges remain
    Sector News
    Analysis by the @OfficeStudents of this yearâ€™s @UCASonline figures s

  • Commission a thorough review into the assessment methods used to award GCSE and A Level qualifications in England, along the lines announced by the Scottish government. All options should be considered, including the possibility of more coursework and systematic, moderated teacher assessment, in order to broaden the assessment system and ensure that young people are rewarded for their achievements, supported to fulfil their potential and not held back due to their background." 

Petitions Committee Chair calls on Government to urgently respond to petitions relating to A-level and GCSE grades

Chair of the Petitions Committee, Cat McKinnell MP, has written to the Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson MP (20 Aug), to request urgent responses to two petitions on student grading that have received over 180,000 signatures.

Since A-level students received their results last week, Parliament’s e-petitions website has seen two petitions relating to exam grading reach the threshold for a Government response. A petition to review the decision to use previous data to calculate exam grades received over 148,000 signatures, and a petition calling for the Government to reverse all exam grades back to teacher’s own predictions has received over 33,000 signatures.

In a letter to the Secretary of State for Education, Committee Chair Catherine McKinnell MP urged the Government to expedite responses to these petitions, setting out the actions they are taking in response to the concerns expressed by these petitions.

On the day GCSE students receive their results, the correspondence acknowledges that the Government’s announcement that grades will now be awarded on the basis of predictions by teachers will be welcomed by many, but there are still questions that need to be answered with the deadline for University offer conditions to be met fast approaching.

In light of the significant support these petitions have seen in such a short space of time, the letter calls on the Government to give students, their parents, universities and potential employers the confidence that their results are robust and fair.

Chair of the Petitions Committee, Catherine McKinnell MP, said:

“Results day is a crucial time for many young people who are waiting to see what their future will hold. Many A-level students were left stressed, anxious and disappointed last week by the often severe, inexplicable and unfair reduction in their grades, and the intensity of feeling on this issue has been made clear by thousands of petitioners.  

“Although many students, parents and schools will welcome the Government’s announcement that A-Level and GCSE students will now be awarded their Centre Assessment Grades, there is still an urgent need for the Government to clarify arrangements for students who have been affected.

“It is vital that the Government expedites its responses to these petitions. We as MPs are hearing directly from affected students and parents in our constituencies and they deserve clarity on the Government’s position and its plans to ensure that students are not unfairly disadvantaged at such a crucial stage in their lives.”

Read the full letter from the Petitions Committee here.

The Committee is currently made up of 11 backbench Members of Parliament from Government and Opposition parties. The number of seats each party has is calculated to reflect the membership of the House as a whole. The Chair of the Committee was elected on 29 January 2020. The members of the Committee are:

  1. Catherine McKinnell (Chair) - Labour
  2. Martyn Day - Scottish National Party
  3. Elliot Colburn - Conservative
  4. Steve Double - Conservative
  5. Chris Evans - Labour
  6. Katherine Fletcher - Conservative
  7. Nick Fletcher - Conservative
  8. Mike Hill - Labour
  9. Tom Hunt - Conservative
  10. Tonia Antoniazzi - Labour
  11. Theresa Villiers – Conservative

You may also be interested in these articles:

Plymouth College of Art's Class of 2020: Fashion & Textiles
Sector News
This year, @PlymouthArt’s Class of 2020 graduates from across the fa
Plymouth Science Park steps up to support students
Sector News
21 August 2020Every summer, aspiring biomedical scientists from the Un
University access improving, but big challenges remain
Sector News
Analysis by the @OfficeStudents of this year’s @UCASonline figures s
GCSE success for Southwark College students
Sector News
@SouthwarkCollege students celebrate excellent grades on English and M
Open University students join Freedom Law Clinic Race and Policing Forum project
Sector News
Ten students from The @OpenUniversity’s Open Justice Centre are taki
College commended for its commitment to Student Carers
Sector News
@BordersCollege commitment to supporting Student Carers throughout the
Students at Lewisham College celebrate top grades on results day
Sector News
@LewishamCollege is celebrating the excellent achievement of students
A message from Principal Mark Jones re: BTEC results
Sector News
There is a lot of confusion at the moment in relation to exam results
Alliance Manchester Business School at The University of Manchester to head up £32m productivity institute
Sector News
@AllianceMBS at The@OfficialUoM to head up £32m productivity institut
Students at City of London Academy Highbury Grove celebrate GCSE results
Sector News
Pupils at the @CityofLondon Academy Highbury Grove are celebrating the
City College Plymouth and All Saints Academy Plymouth Partnership Aims to Boost Aspirations
Sector News
@CityPlym and @AllSaintsPlym are delighted to announce new partnership
Students at The City Academy, Hackney receive GCSE results amid COVID-19 pandemic
Sector News
Pupils at The City Academy, Hackney have received their GCSE results t

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole has published a new article: Will apprenticeships still be available during and after the pandemic? 1 hour 38 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 47 minutes ago

GCSE success for Southwark College students: @SouthwarkCollege students celebrate excellent grades on English and M… https://t.co/hDA2Agj5jO
View Original Tweet

Southwark College
Southwark College has published a new article: GCSE success for Southwark College students 2 hours 35 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4857)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page