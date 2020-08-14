Exeter College’s Vocational Students Celebrate Results Day Success

@ExeterCollege’s vocational students are celebrating remarkable success ahead of the College’s further investment in technical-based qualifications.
Students across the College’s broad range of BTEC and vocational subjects, from Healthcare to Construction, have achieved incredible results in line with recent years, cementing the College’s reputation for delivering an exceptional education for vocational courses.
Achievement rates for students on BTEC Sport, BTEC Construction and NCFE Diploma in Childcare and Education were at 100%, while 98% of students studying the BTEC in Health and Social Care achieved a pass mark or better.
There was also great success beyond pass marks, as multiple subjects revealed high percentages of students achieving high grades. A massive 75% of BTEC Health and Social Care students achieved three distinctions or higher and over half of the cohort achieved the absolute top grade of three starred distinctions.
The success of this year’s vocational students reinforces the College’s status as a leading provider of workplace-designed qualifications, helping students to excel directly into industry, further study or an Apprenticeship.
Exeter College Principal and Chief Executive John Laramy said, “I’m thrilled for all our students who have worked incredibly hard alongside our staff to achieve these amazing results.”
“Once again, our students have gone above and beyond in their learning in extremely challenging circumstances and I’m so pleased that many of them have gone on to achieve the grades they need to move on to further inspirational opportunities.
“I’d like to thank each and every student for how they have adapted, worked and contributed to life at the College and to the staff who have shown once again why we’re recognised across the country for our Ofsted Outstanding provision.”
The College’s vocational students on creative-based courses are also celebrating terrific success, as 95% of students studying for the Advanced Technical Diploma in Theatrical, Special Effects and Media Make-up Artistry achieved pass marks or better, 96% of Performing and Production Arts students achieved the same feat and UAL Extended Diploma students of Art and Design had a 95% achievement rate. In addition, students studying the 90 credit Diploma in Music Performance also excelled with 87% of learners getting a distinction and merit grade profile or better.
Exeter College Assistant Principal Sam Hillman, who oversees vocational and technical training at the Ofsted Outstanding College, said,
“I am so pleased that in the majority of cases our learners have received the excellent results they so deserve, building on our legacy of outstanding success for vocational and technical courses.
“It’s also important to celebrate that many of our vocational and technical learners volunteered and worked alongside their studies to support Exeter and Devon's Coronavirus efforts and of this, we are equally proud.
“Our vocational and technical learners leave us not just with amazing results, but we hope with the confidence, behaviours and skills that will enable them to continue to progress in their future. The resilience of our 2020 cohort has been incredible and we are super excited to see what they go on to achieve.”
The success of vocational students continues Exeter College’s long history of delivering these qualifications, a commitment that has strengthened in recent years with significant development and investment into specialist vocational facilities and provision.
Students on vocational courses with Exeter College could find themselves studying in the inspirational learning environments of the state-of-the-art Technology Centre, the recently developed £5.9million Sports Hall or in the professional workplace environments of the hairdressing salon or @thirty-four restaurant.
More recently, the College and the Department for Education has invested significantly for the delivery of new T Level qualifications from September 2020, with a new £1million mezzanine in the Construction Centre to aid in the delivery of the new technical-based qualifications. Further multi-million-pound investments have included providing learners with specialist industry equipment and learning facilities and revitalised learning and social spaces on the College’s Hele Road site.
Exeter College will be the only provider in Devon offering T Levels from September 2020, with courses available in Construction, Digital and Education and Childcare.
Sam continued:
“We pride ourselves on providing our technical and vocational learners with the very best dual-qualified teachers, world class facilities and resources, all enhanced by exceptional employer partnerships. Our diverse curriculum is of the highest quality and has a direct line of sight to industry for our learners.
“Huge congratulations to all of our learners who are celebrating their results and thank you for continuing our legacy of success.”