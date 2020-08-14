Cardiff and Vale College celebrates the successes of A Level & BTEC lockdown learners

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@CAVC is celebrating learners who have beaten the constraints of lockdown to achieve excellent results, secure top university places and progression routes.

This year the College saw more students than ever gaining A Levels with them, with more than 600 learners getting their results today and celebrating a fantastic 99% A Level success rate.

The results build on the year on year increase in A Level success rates, and those gaining the higher level A*-B grades, that CAVC has seen over the last three years and highlight the College’s commitment to providing high quality A Level education.

This year also saw BTEC Results Day take place on the same day, and CAVC students performed magnificently well. As one of the largest providers of BTEC qualifications in the country, some 2,000 students studied BTECs at the College, and those gaining grades today are of an equivalent level qualification to A Levels and gaining UCAS points to secure progression to university.

CAVC Principal Kay Martin said: “This has been a year unlike any other. While we have been in lockdown, staff and students have really come together to help each other work, learn and progress online.

“I am absolutely delighted to see that so many of our students have done so well in such unprecedented circumstances. It is wonderful to see that their hard work has paid off and that they are now able to progress into further learning, university or employment.

“I would just like to thank the students for their commitment, and to thank all the staff across the College who have worked so hard to make sure that lockdown learning could produce such excellent results.”

Cardiff and Vale College is one of the largest A Level providers in the Capital Region, offering more than 30 different courses, based at the College’s landmark City Centre Campus with state of the art facilities including science labs, dance studios, theatre and a wide range of subject specific teaching spaces. It also has a popular Scholar’s Programme designed to help learners get into top universities.

Large numbers of CAVC students will now be progressing from the A Levels and BTECs into Higher Education.

One student who has made the most of what CAVC has to offer is Jacob David, who has achieved an A*, two As and a B and is progressing to Central Saint Martins in London to study Graphic Design.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News An unprecedented time in our history has seen the majority of @uxbridg Sector News https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/08/14/misleading-a-level-claims-debu Sector News Students from @WFCTweets are celebrating achievements on BTEC results

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

“I’m really excited – it seems more real now that I’ve got my results,” Jacob said.

“Going to College has definitely helped me prepare for university – it’s made me a more independent learner. I don’t think I would have been confident enough to move to London if I hadn’t gone to College first.”

Seren Evans, a player with the CAVC Netball Academy, achieved three A*s and a B. She is progressing on to Cardiff Met to study Sport Science.

“It feels real now,” Seren said. “I’m really excited. I had looked at other universities but I felt more myself at Cardiff Met.

“Studying at the College has made me a lot more independent learner and prepared for uni. It’s definitely better than school. I also really enjoyed playing netball alongside my studies.”

BTEC learner Aliyah Guenane is progressing to City, University of London to study Midwifery.

“Right from when I was little it was the main thing for me – I always said that I wanted to be a midwife,” Aliyah said. “College is very different to school – you get support but you have to do your own thing.

“It motivated me to work, and it has really helped me prepare for university.”

Matt Davies achieved an A* and an A, is now going to Cardiff University to study Medicine.

“I’m very happy and very relieved to get my results,” he said. “I really enjoyed my time at College; it’s very different to sixth form at school.

“I needed one more A Level to get to university and the College has a wider range of courses – I was able to do Biology and I was fast tracked and did the course in one year.

“I would just say ‘dream big, kids’! I’d also like to thank the College for helping me while my mum was ill this year.”

Eleni Jones achieved an A and two Bs. She is progressing on to study Journalism and Communications at Cardiff University.

“I’m really chuffed – even though I didn’t have to do exams in the end my work proved it for me,” Eleni said. “Cardiff was my first choice uni for Journalism and Communications.

“The difference between the College and school is amazing – it makes you much more independent and ready for life. College supports you but doesn’t baby you. I’m really excited and looking forward to university!”

Leah Gillespie achieved three A*s and is looking to apply for an Open University course in Social Sciences and Psychology.

“It’s been a crazy day,” Leah said. “I feel elated, really shocked and really happy.

“I feel indebted to the College and all of the tutors who helped me to achieve so much. I absolutely adored it CAVC.

“My route wasn’t traditional – I turned 20 during lockdown! I came back to college after taking a year out. It’s been an incredible journey, my faith in myself has really blossomed and my confidence has gone up.

“It hasn’t been a typical journey for me, it hasn’t been a gilded track. But I’ve achieved so much and I’d like to think other people can see this as an example of what you can achieve.”