 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

CNet Training Receives Silver Award from UK Ministry of Defence

Details
Hits: 160
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@CNetTraining, The Global Leader of Technical Education for the Digital Infrastructure Industry has been awarded Silver in this year’s Defence Employer Recognition Awards #SilverERS2020 that recognises organisations on-going commitment to the Armed Forces Community across the UK. 

Silver award holders must demonstrate support for the Armed Forces by employing at least one individual from an Armed Forces Covenant category, Reservist, Veteran, Military spouse/partner or Cadet Force Adult Volunteer and actively communicating /projecting a positive image of Defence to their employees via established HR policies and procedures. They also support Reservists by giving them the flexibility needed to plan and fulfil their annual training and mobilisation commitments.

Following on from signing the Armed Forces Covenant and being awarded Bronze, the prestigious Silver award now recognises CNet as an organisation that is actively supporting the Armed Forces Community, has put positive HR policies in place and shows continued encouragement for the CNet team Reservists. 

Alexandra Hall, Customer Experience Coordinator at CNet Training, said:

“CNet Training is excellent; the whole team are really supportive of me being a reservist. It’s great to work for a company that supports the Armed Forces. CNet has put HR policies in place to support reservists which allows me to have additional annual leave to accommodate training and upcoming annual camp obligations.” 

CNet has a longstanding commitment to supporting the Armed Forces during their time in the Armed Forces and throughout their resettlement. Since 1996, CNet has educated thousands of service leavers, providing them with the skills, hands-on experience and sought-after qualifications to enter the network infrastructure and data centre sectors (the digital infrastructure industry).

Andrew Stevens, CEO, CNet Training, said:

“CNet has always supported those who have served and who are currently serving, and all those connected with the Armed Forces. We strongly believe the experience gained in the Armed Forces provides key transferable knowledge, skills and disciplines to work across the network infrastructure and data centre sectors. CNet employs many ex-Forces personnel as well as a number of Reservists. Congratulations to all the organisations across the UK who have received their Employee Recognition #SilverERS2020 award. We are proud of this significant achievement and plan to continue working hard and striving forward towards Gold in 2021.”

Commenting on this year’s awards, Johnny Mercer, Minister for Defence, People and Veterans, said:

“The breadth and diversity of the winners this year shows how business support for the Armed Forces continues to grow no matter the sector, company size or location. I am grateful for the positive attitude and flexible policies these organisations have adopted towards the defence community, which is testament to the fantastic contribution our serving personnel, veterans and their families can make to any organisation.”

Advertisement

City and Islington College students praise teachersâ€™ support in most challenging yearâ€™as they celebrate A Level results
Sector News
@CitynIslington College students are celebrating their #ALevelResults
Results Success for Brockenhurst College Students
Sector News
More than 500 A Level students at Brockenhurst College received their
Brockenhurst College's â€˜Unmissableâ€™ virtual Freshersâ€™ Week an â€˜overwhelming successâ€™
Sector News
#BrockFreshers - Students joining @BrockCollege in September engaged w

Leave a comment:

Please leave a comment below:

Log in to your FE News account to continue the debate and help share best practice and innovation in the FE sector.

You may also be interested in these articles:

City and Islington College students praise teachers’ support in most challenging year’as they celebrate A Level results
Sector News
@CitynIslington College students are celebrating their #ALevelResults
Results Success for Brockenhurst College Students
Sector News
More than 500 A Level students at Brockenhurst College received their
Brockenhurst College's ‘Unmissable’ virtual Freshers’ Week an ‘overwhelming success’
Sector News
#BrockFreshers - Students joining @BrockCollege in September engaged w
West Midlands Mayor joins Cadbury College Sixth Form to celebrate A Level success
Sector News
#WMStrong - Pupils from @CadburyCollege Sixth Form were joined by West
Record-breaking and unprecedented year for Wales' leading college as results boom
Sector News
AN UNPRECEDENTED academic year concluded with incredible #ALevelResult
Lewisham College celebrates vocational success
Sector News
Students @LewishamCollege celebrated the end of their vocational studi
ANDOVER COLLEGE CELEBRATES STUDENT SUCCESS IN AN UNPRECEDENTED YEAR
Sector News
@AndoverCollege celebrated its students’ success on #ALevel #Results
Association of Colleges calls for urgent review into A Level standardisation process as many colleges have over half their grades downgraded
Sector News
#ALevelResults #ResultsDay - Association of Colleges (@AoC_info) calls
Advice Cafés to support learners in finding the right next step this results season
Sector News
Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) is offering a series of Resu
WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group) students celebrate stellar A-Level results
Sector News
@WCollegeGroup students at the leading college group in Warwickshire a
The big return! London South East Colleges prepares to safely welcome back its students
Sector News
After a busy summer of preparations across its campuses, London South
Gower College Swansea exam results 2020
Sector News
Students at Gower College Swansea are celebrating an overall A Level p

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 31 minutes ago

Latest #FENews updates for today 08/13/2020 - https://t.co/8Ba4yAQiVc
View Original Tweet

East Sussex College is followers with Brockenhurst College

Capital City College Group
Capital City College Group has published a new article: City and Islington College students praise teachers’ support in most challenging year’as they celebrate A Level results 56 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4833)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page