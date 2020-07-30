SERC Full-time Course Webinars Available Now

 
Deciding your next steps? SERC’s online webinars are here to help you chose a full-time course that is right for you. 

SERC have produced a variety of webinars hosted by the lecturers involved in the programmes. The webinars were originally recorded as part of SERC’s virtual open days and were designed to give critical information about courses so that, despite lockdown, potential students could make informed decisions about their future. SERC still remains online and open for business. 

Each webinar will give you information about the content of our full-time courses to help you decide which course is best suited to you. These webinars are intended for everyone; whether you have just finished your GCSEs or are progressing to HE or university or are returning to education, they will support you in choosing your next step.  

Please click here to view our webinars. 

Don’t forget, you can still apply for full-time courses commencing September, click here to view and apply. You MUST apply online to get an Enrolment Day appointment when you will be invited to the College to meet lecturing team at an allocated date and time on the following dates: 

  • Higher Education Enrolment :13 & 14 August 
  • Further Education/ Training for Success Enrolment: 17 – 21 August 

Apply now for courses commencing September 2020. For more information visit www.serc.ac.uk to find out how you could be #BetterOffAtSERC

#OnlineAndOpenForBusiness Find us on Facebook, search SERC.   

