BIEA 2020 International EYFS Conference Focuses On The China Early Years Education Market

The British International Education Association is proud to host its International Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) Conference in China from Saturday, 25 July. Taking place in the virtual world, with the theme of “Integration & Enabling, Empowering every unique child”, this is the first conference with a focus on international EYFS implementation in China.

British style education has been gaining popularity in China for a number of years, and the implementation of EYFS in China has made very positive progress. With nearly 295,000 nurseries and almost 20million toddlers of pre-school education, there are huge opportunities as well as challenges in China.

Speaking about who would benefit from this event, Nikki Collins, CEO of BIEA said: ‘This conference will stimulate us to think about the international early years education sector in China for all groups. Whether you're a teacher, an academic, an investor, or a parent, will find this conference engaging, informative and empowering.'

Keynote speakers from both the UK and China will be sharing industry knowledge and experience with the delegates. Jolene Neil – Head of Kindergarten - Reigate Grammar School Nanjing, has over five years of senior leadership experience in China. She is looking forward to sharing her insight on what a bilingual EYFS nursery is really like and managing parents expectations in China, “I absolutely love working in China. It is an incredible place, but it is very different and delivering EYFS is very hard work, you have to really understand the culture and the education system.”

Helping investors seeking UK education partners to better understand what UK brands look for, David Lamper, Executive Head of Kent College Canterbury and BIEA trustee takes the audience on his journey of ‘finding the right international partnership’. We will also hear from the Kent College Early Years team about their work in the UK and UAE campus.

BIEA will also officially launch its Early Years League Quality (ELQ) accreditation scheme. This is a rigorous set of standards for compliance and for quality assurance for the international nurseries. Taking into account of Ofsted guidance but in an international context, the ELQ guidelines have been carefully crafted to express the very best expectations of an oversea EYFS nursery to develop from good to world-class.

Included in the programme are a variety of pre-recorded plenary sessions, interviews and research presentations. The audience will be able to watch live and on-demand for one month. Divided into thematic clusters, the conference will tackle key issues in specific disciplines, providing the attendees with the opportunity to dip in and out of topics of their interest; from China interests and comparative studies to practical knowledge and much more. Panel discussions will be centred around the topics of children in multicultural/multilingual environment and the environmental and sustainability education in early years settings.

An ‘EYFS in China’ market research white paper from BIEA will be available to the audience with a comprehensive analysis of the market, offering invaluable sector insight for businesses and academics.

'I can see the possibility and opportunities available in the sector. The information available through this conference will be invaluable to anyone who wants to deliver EYFS in China, it's not to be missed.' Karen Pereira, EYFS Specialist

7 Key Reasons to Attend

Learn from EYFS’s success stories in China Find out more about international EYFS implementations in China and UAE Find out about teaching opportunities in China Hear from 12 keynote speakers from the UK and China CPD hours (4 hours English sessions) Gain awareness on China market as well as export opportunities Question and consider your curriculum offer and gain new ideas to implement in your setting

'I've been fortunate enough to visit some earlier settings in China. And although they do differ from the UK together, we are committed to providing all children with the highest quality teaching and education we can. I'm so so excited to hear that the BIEA 2020 conference is going ahead this year. It's going to be full of lots of new, interesting and exciting new information on the early years,' states Laura Rathbone, OFSTED Inspector.

'I've worked for many years with China, and it's good to see that the commitment is there for the EYFS program. We at TQUK are delighted to be supporting the BIEA team on this conference. I think the UK early years professionals and businesses will gain much-needed insight to this market,' Dr Dave Holliman, Teaching Qualification UK Awarding Body, concludes.

About The British International Education Association

The British International Education Association (BIEA) exists to promote and export the best British educational practices overseas. BIEA is a not for profit organisation which works to promote early-years and STEM educational practices to overseas teachers and institutions. BIEA provides quality assurance programmes and setting education standards. BIEA also runs an International STEM Youth Innovation Competition reaching 53 countries and regions in 2020, with the aim of promoting STEM education and careers for young people all over the world.