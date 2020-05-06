 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Furloughed construction workers can polish up their skills after time spent off the job on coronavirus lockdown.

Details
Hits: 712
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
CITB logo

@CITB_UK help furloughed construction workers can polish up their skills after time spent off the job on coronavirus lockdown.

With building sites gradually reopening, new construction training is available to SMEs to help them safeguard against any potential ill-effects, such as skill fade, mental health, and fatigue.

The course will be delivered by a training provider through video links including Skype, Zoom, Teams and Facetime, or on site while maintaining social distancing.

To help pay for the course employers can apply through the CITB Skills and Training Fund, with the aim of supporting workforces to plan under pressure, with clear and consistent communications, improve resilience, as well as manage both increased fatigue and RIDDOR (Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations) recording.     

The course is led by former British Army commando Lt Col Paul Kinkaid, owner and founder of Dorset-based training provider Selfless Leadership, and who has led British soldiers into some of the most challenging environments in the world. He said: “With workforces back on site after to six to eight weeks of closure there will be jobs that, for instance, used to take five days but may now take a bit longer due to the inevitable fitness fade and potentially skill fade too. It’s not through anyone’s fault, it’s just one of those unavoidable things.

“This course is primarily about enabling site managers and assistant site managers for SMEs to acknowledge the challenges of returning after such a long break to workers – and that it’s also all right for people to ask each other if they need a hand at this time. It’s important for leaders to know how to start those conversations.”

To help make sure there’s no delay for workers returning to site, CITB has also recently identified 180 Standards for Approved Training Organisations that can be achieved through remote learning video links.

The Site Supervisors' Safety Training Scheme and Site Management Safety Training Scheme have also now been made available for remote delivery.

 

Advertisement

BEV'S STITCH IN TIME SAVES THE NHS FRONTLINE
Sector News
@OLDHAMCollegeâ€™s Sewing Academy was forced to close when Coronavirus
Traineeships are a vehicle for social mobility - Additional traineeship flexibility provided by DfE
Sector News
This operational guidance provides further detailed information on new
Doctors graduate early as the University of Plymouth boosts support for NHS
Sector News
The next generation of doctors from @PlymUnihâ€™s Peninsula Medical Sc

You may also be interested in these articles:

BEV'S STITCH IN TIME SAVES THE NHS FRONTLINE
Sector News
@OLDHAMCollege’s Sewing Academy was forced to close when Coronavirus
Traineeships are a vehicle for social mobility - Additional traineeship flexibility provided by DfE
Sector News
This operational guidance provides further detailed information on new
Performing Arts students take centre stage in online project
Sector News
A group of performing arts students from @leedscitycoll are launching
How savings to the teaching grant will be implemented
Sector News
OfS announcement on the 2020-21 teaching grant budgetFollowing confirm
Make online learning free or risk losing disadvantaged learners
Sector News
Access to the internet requires data, costing money disadvantaged lear
COLEG CAMBRIA learners achieved a record number of offers to study medical science degrees
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA learners achieved a record number of offers to study med
Student-led AI system wins top prize in the University of Bristol’s New Enterprise Competition
Sector News
Kaedim was founded last year by Computer Science with Innovation Maste
Doctors graduate early as the University of Plymouth boosts support for NHS
Sector News
The next generation of doctors from @PlymUnih’s Peninsula Medical Sc
Taking Clinical Legal Education Online, a workshop from The Open University
Sector News
@OpenUniversity and @OU_OpenJustice online workshop to teach clinical
Newcastle College Day Nursery Awarded Outstanding Rating by Ofsted
Sector News
@NCLCollege Day Nursery has been rated ‘Outstanding’ following an
London South East Colleges' student dispatches life saving message
Sector News
An enterprising student from our Creative Media Production course at @
New courses and apprenticeships for budding engineers and electricians
Sector News
Budding engineers and electricians are being invited to apply for new

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4512)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page