 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The closing date countdown has begun for two major Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education consultations

Details
Hits: 532
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Jennifer Coupland

Closing dates for @IfATechEd's #EQA and #funding consultations are fast approaching 

The Institute understands that in the current climate many organisations are having to make difficult decisions about their businesses. That is why we previously extended both of our consultations for a further 6 weeks from mid-April on how future funding recommendations will be made and for a simplified EQA system, to give people more time to respond.

With the new closing dates now approaching, our chief executive Jennifer Coupland wants to encourage as many people as possible to take the opportunity to respond.

Jennifer said: “We’ve had hundreds of responses to the consultations so far, but wanted to highlight that the extended closing dates are fast approaching and encourage any organisations with an interest who’ve not yet responded to do so.

“We do appreciate the additional challenge due to the impact of Covid-19 and we are working hard to support everyone in the sector.”

The Institute would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to respond so far.

We are planning to incorporate feedback from the consultation on our funding model proposals into a more refined model. A second consultation will be launched on this.

The Institute would welcome further consultation engagement on our proposal for a simplified system where EQA is delivered by Ofqual or, for integrated degree apprenticeships, the Office for Students (OfS). We will use this to in inform and refine our thinking. 

Jennifer said: “It will be important that we give proper consideration to all the responses for both the funding and EQA consultations once they close and we will give a more detailed update on the next steps once we have had an opportunity to do that.”

Funding Consultation

The Institute has taken on board feedback from employers, who develop new apprenticeships with our support, that the existing system is not transparent enough and needs to be reformed.

We commissioned a report by IFF Research into the actual costs of delivering apprenticeships. We used this research to develop a more transparent model, drawing on average delivery costs, which is now being consulted on. Feedback from this consultation will be used to develop a new more defined model, which will be subject to a second consultation.

EQA Consultation

Under the proposed simplified new model, the Institute would retain our strategic role in EQA oversight, through our EQA framework.  Ofqual and OfS would draw on the expertise of professional or employer-led bodies, for standards where an appropriate body exists, to make sure that end-point assessment remains a reliable and relevant test of occupational competence that meets the needs of employers. 

Advertisement

BEV'S STITCH IN TIME SAVES THE NHS FRONTLINE
Sector News
@OLDHAMCollegeâ€™s Sewing Academy was forced to close when Coronavirus
Traineeships are a vehicle for social mobility - Additional traineeship flexibility provided by DfE
Sector News
This operational guidance provides further detailed information on new
Doctors graduate early as the University of Plymouth boosts support for NHS
Sector News
The next generation of doctors from @PlymUnihâ€™s Peninsula Medical Sc

You may also be interested in these articles:

BEV'S STITCH IN TIME SAVES THE NHS FRONTLINE
Sector News
@OLDHAMCollege’s Sewing Academy was forced to close when Coronavirus
Traineeships are a vehicle for social mobility - Additional traineeship flexibility provided by DfE
Sector News
This operational guidance provides further detailed information on new
Performing Arts students take centre stage in online project
Sector News
A group of performing arts students from @leedscitycoll are launching
How savings to the teaching grant will be implemented
Sector News
OfS announcement on the 2020-21 teaching grant budgetFollowing confirm
Make online learning free or risk losing disadvantaged learners
Sector News
Access to the internet requires data, costing money disadvantaged lear
COLEG CAMBRIA learners achieved a record number of offers to study medical science degrees
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA learners achieved a record number of offers to study med
Student-led AI system wins top prize in the University of Bristol’s New Enterprise Competition
Sector News
Kaedim was founded last year by Computer Science with Innovation Maste
Doctors graduate early as the University of Plymouth boosts support for NHS
Sector News
The next generation of doctors from @PlymUnih’s Peninsula Medical Sc
Taking Clinical Legal Education Online, a workshop from The Open University
Sector News
@OpenUniversity and @OU_OpenJustice online workshop to teach clinical
Newcastle College Day Nursery Awarded Outstanding Rating by Ofsted
Sector News
@NCLCollege Day Nursery has been rated ‘Outstanding’ following an
London South East Colleges' student dispatches life saving message
Sector News
An enterprising student from our Creative Media Production course at @
New courses and apprenticeships for budding engineers and electricians
Sector News
Budding engineers and electricians are being invited to apply for new

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4512)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page