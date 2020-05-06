 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Eastern Regional College Launch Fully Funded Online Support for Industry

Details
Hits: 720
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#OnlineAndOpenForBusiness - @S_ERC has launched a comprehensive programme of Online Support designed to upskill individuals and work teams in a range of industry sectors, fully funded by the Department for the Economy’s (@Economy_NI) Skills Focus.

Emma Finney, Commercial Contact Manager for Business Services at SERC said,

“Many of the programmes that we deliver in the workplace or College facilities have been adapted for online delivery and are available now. This means that employees who are currently working remotely can join our programmes, many of which are fully funded, to upskill whilst they are furloughed or continue to work from home.

“We are excited about the range of courses that are on offer to meet the needs for business, leadership and management, construction, healthcare and hospitality along with digital skills, from information sessions on Microsoft Teams to OCN Level 2 in Social Media, from OFTEC, MLP and Unvented Theory through to 2 hour CPD sessions in Dementia, Safeguarding and Mental Capacity to Level 2 in Identifying and Controlling Food Allergy Risks to CMI Level 3 in Project Management and City & Guilds Professional Recognition at Level 4, 5 and 6.

She added, “In addition, we offer bespoke mentoring support for small and micros businesses through DfE funded InnovateUs programme which provides up to 60 hours of fully funded mentoring in several key areas including engineering, product design and development and digital transformation.

Local businesswoman and owner of Yoga for Health NI, Elaine Magowan, effectively changed her business practice to work around the Coronavirus pandemic. She said, “With the help from SERC and InnovateUs I have been able to adjust to the new needs of my business. Through the mentoring programme I quickly developed the skills and confidence to respond to market changes. Less than a week after closing, I was back in business online, providing virtual yoga classes to current and new clients.”

The InnovateUs programme, which is offered across Northern Ireland through the six FE Colleges, is a fully funded skills development programme which provides small business with less than 50 employees with the capacity to innovate across a range of business development activities.

Advertisement

BEV'S STITCH IN TIME SAVES THE NHS FRONTLINE
Sector News
@OLDHAMCollegeâ€™s Sewing Academy was forced to close when Coronavirus
Traineeships are a vehicle for social mobility - Additional traineeship flexibility provided by DfE
Sector News
This operational guidance provides further detailed information on new
Doctors graduate early as the University of Plymouth boosts support for NHS
Sector News
The next generation of doctors from @PlymUnihâ€™s Peninsula Medical Sc

You may also be interested in these articles:

BEV'S STITCH IN TIME SAVES THE NHS FRONTLINE
Sector News
@OLDHAMCollege’s Sewing Academy was forced to close when Coronavirus
Traineeships are a vehicle for social mobility - Additional traineeship flexibility provided by DfE
Sector News
This operational guidance provides further detailed information on new
Performing Arts students take centre stage in online project
Sector News
A group of performing arts students from @leedscitycoll are launching
How savings to the teaching grant will be implemented
Sector News
OfS announcement on the 2020-21 teaching grant budgetFollowing confirm
Make online learning free or risk losing disadvantaged learners
Sector News
Access to the internet requires data, costing money disadvantaged lear
COLEG CAMBRIA learners achieved a record number of offers to study medical science degrees
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA learners achieved a record number of offers to study med
Student-led AI system wins top prize in the University of Bristol’s New Enterprise Competition
Sector News
Kaedim was founded last year by Computer Science with Innovation Maste
Doctors graduate early as the University of Plymouth boosts support for NHS
Sector News
The next generation of doctors from @PlymUnih’s Peninsula Medical Sc
Taking Clinical Legal Education Online, a workshop from The Open University
Sector News
@OpenUniversity and @OU_OpenJustice online workshop to teach clinical
Newcastle College Day Nursery Awarded Outstanding Rating by Ofsted
Sector News
@NCLCollege Day Nursery has been rated ‘Outstanding’ following an
London South East Colleges' student dispatches life saving message
Sector News
An enterprising student from our Creative Media Production course at @
New courses and apprenticeships for budding engineers and electricians
Sector News
Budding engineers and electricians are being invited to apply for new

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4512)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page