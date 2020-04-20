 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Oak National Academy - over a quarter of a million lessons streamed on first day

Details
Hits: 1599

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
‘COUNTING UP TO TEN’ FOR RECEPTION PUPILS MOST POPULAR

Over a quarter of a million lessons have been accessed on the first day @OakNational Academy 

The national online classroom and learning resources hub opened its virtual doors today (Monday 20th April) to schools and pupils across the country. Oak provides a plan of daily lessons and resources to assist teachers and parents, as they continue to support pupils until schools re-open. 

At 4pm today, over a quarter of a million lessons had been accessed by pupils up and down the country, from Scotland to the South Coast. 

140,000 students took part in an English lesson and 119,000 learnt some maths. The most popular individual lesson was for reception pupils (age 4/5) on ‘Counting up to 10’.  This was followed by reading comprehension for year 3 (age 7/8). Other topics of interest included Henry VIII and poetry comprehension. 

Created by a group of more than 40 primary and secondary school teachers, in under two weeks, Oak National Academy provides a sequenced plan of video lessons and curricular resources for teachers to use as they wish, to complement their existing teaching and planning. The strength of numbers suggests parents, too, are finding the open access website useful.

A direct response to the coronavirus situation, Oak will provide over 180 lessons a week, the equivalent of three hours a day for primary school students and four hours a day for secondary. The online classroom has the support of various education organisations including the Sutton Trust, Teach First, the Teaching Schools Council and the Confederation of School Trusts and is being backed by the Department for Education. 

Structured and planned online lessons and resources will cover core subjects from maths to art to languages. The content extends from mainstream early years reception (ages 4/5) to year 10 (ages 14/15).  Over the next few days, we'll be working with expert teachers to create resources specifically for special educational needs pupils.

Lessons are an hour long and include a quiz, a video explanation from the teacher and a worksheet. Teachers can choose to signpost their students to all, any or none of these resources. Every lesson will be free to use for any teacher.

Matt Hood 100x100Matt Hood, Principal of Oak National Academy, said: 

“We have been delighted by the response to Oak National Academy on its first day. Our hope was to create a resource that is genuinely useful for schools, and play a small part in the collective effort to make sure that every child continues to learn.

Advertisement

Creating your future: New creative arts courses in Lewisham
Sector News
@LewishamCollege has announced the introduction of new creative arts a
London South East Colleges' student stands up to be counted as essential worker
Sector News
@LSEColleges learners making a difference during the #Coronavirus pand
College hosting online social media sessions for students and parents in lockdown
Sector News
LECTURERS and staff at @colegcambria are hosting online sessions to an

“It’s truly humbling to see initial signs that this is being realised with pupils from Inverness to St Ives being supported to learn. I hope it’s a small contribution to the amazing work teachers are doing up and down the country.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Creating your future: New creative arts courses in Lewisham
Sector News
@LewishamCollege has announced the introduction of new creative arts a
London South East Colleges' student stands up to be counted as essential worker
Sector News
@LSEColleges learners making a difference during the #Coronavirus pand
College hosting online social media sessions for students and parents in lockdown
Sector News
LECTURERS and staff at @colegcambria are hosting online sessions to an
Front Line workers have never been more appreciated in modern times than at present
Sector News
@NPTCGroup recognise the importance of previous students now on the fr
Coronavirus impact on Graduates securing jobs - just 18% of 2020 Graduates securing jobs compared to 60% in previous years
Sector News
Research by @milkroundonline and @diginbox - #Coronavirus impacting Gr
London School of Business and Finance launches Global Executive MBA in Brazil
Sector News
London School of Business and Finance @LSBF has announced the launch o
Free School Meals & Covid-19 FAQ
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/17/free-school-meals-covid-19-faq
Billion pound support package for innovative firms hit by coronavirus
Sector News
UK businesses driving innovation and development will be helped throug
Government must back proposals to help vulnerable children
Sector News
Today (19 Apr), Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran ha
UK education charity launches new online creative learning platform in time for “homeschooling” summer term
Sector News
An educational entrepreneur has pivoted her national performing arts c
University of Plymouth awarded £500,000 to advance its Knowledge Exchange projects for students, businesses and communities
Sector News
@PlymUni is to receive almost half a million pounds in funding to enha
Funding boost for students to work with business and communities
Sector News
A total of £10 million – announced in October 2019 by the Universit

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4437)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page