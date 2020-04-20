 
Future Fund may be a suitable option for training providers that rely on equity investment and are unable to access the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme

Details
This scheme will issue convertible loans between £125,000 to £5 million to innovative companies which are facing financing difficulties due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This scheme is not available yet. It will launch in May 2020.

The Future Fund will provide government loans to UK-based companies ranging from £125,000 to £5 million, subject to at least equal match funding from private investors.

These convertible loans may be a suitable option for businesses that rely on equity investment and are unable to access the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme.

The scheme will be delivered in partnership with the British Business Bank.

The headline terms setting out the main features expected to apply to the loans are attached at the bottom of this page.

Eligibility

You’re eligible If:

  • your business is based in the UK
  • your business can attract the equivalent match funding from third party private investors and institutions
  • your business has previously raised at least £250,000 in equity investment from third party investors in the last 5 years

Full eligibility criteria will be published in due course.

How to apply

The Future Fund will launch in May 2020. Further details about this scheme will be published in due course.

Future Fund headline terms

PDF, 36.8KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Published 20 April 2020

