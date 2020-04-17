 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Newcastle College Responds to Calls for PPE

Details
Hits: 389
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Newcastle College @NCLCollege has donated hundreds of pieces of Personal Protective Equipment #PPE to #NHS and local healthcare providers to support their fight against #Covid19.

The rising death toll in the UK has led to an urgent call for more resources, including additional PPE. In response to the crisis, leaders at the college gathered hundreds of PPE items from its training facilities for health and social care, rail and civil engineering, and automotive, including aprons, gloves, clinical wipes and face masks.

They have been donated to Newcastle based Allied Healthcare, Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care, as well as the RVI NHS hospital.

Lisa Hamilton-Murray, Assistant Principal at Newcastle College, said:

“We use a lot of PPE across our training facilities in order for students to train in realistic environments, but the college is currently closed and our students are now continuing their learning remotely.

“We became aware that these organisations were running low on PPE which is vital for them to carry out their valuable work. It was clear that our own PPE could be put to better use and donated to organisations on the front line of this fight. This is one small way in which we can contribute and we hope that this goes some way to helping them.”

As a result of the current pandemic, Newcastle College is currently closed to students, staff and visitors. Colleagues are working from home and teaching students remotely to ensure they can continue their education with as little disruption as possible.

Advertisement

TRAIN TO BE AN ASTRONAUTâ€¦ FROM HOME! TIM PEAKE LAUNCHES STEM HOME LEARNING
Sector News
British astronaut @Astro_TimPeake launches free #STEM home-teaching an
Educate while you isolate with East Sussex College
Sector News
East Sussex College @WeAreESCG offers free short courses through its o
National Fifa tournament set up for students during COVID-19 lockdown
Sector News
#StayandPlay - Thanks to a partnership between @AoC_Sport and the @Bri

You may also be interested in these articles:

TRAIN TO BE AN ASTRONAUT… FROM HOME! TIM PEAKE LAUNCHES STEM HOME LEARNING
Sector News
British astronaut @Astro_TimPeake launches free #STEM home-teaching an
Educate while you isolate with East Sussex College
Sector News
East Sussex College @WeAreESCG offers free short courses through its o
Government need a plan by June ready for the start of a
Sector News
“No time to lose” to address impact of #COVID19 on Post-16 Educati
National Fifa tournament set up for students during COVID-19 lockdown
Sector News
#StayandPlay - Thanks to a partnership between @AoC_Sport and the @Bri
192% increase in search for ‘online courses’ in a month - 4 Top tips for how to upskill at home
Sector News
With the UK facing at least another 3 weeks in lockdown, leading educa
Tresham College student wins creative contract
Sector News
An Art and Design student @TreshamCollege has been selected to illustr
Sandwell College answers call to produce face shields for the NHS
Sector News
@SandwellCollege’s Fab Lab is answering the call to 3D print hundred
Government Digital Service launches Content Design course on FutureLearn
Sector News
Government Digital Service (@GDSTeam) has launched an ‘Introduction
Immersive 3D tech startup launches in UK supporting students across the nation to continue collaborative learning
Sector News
TECH STARTUP TO PROVIDE #3D #VIRTUAL SCHOOLS & LECTURES FOLLOWING
Two project managers are putting their skills to use to help deliver protective kit to medics and carer
Sector News
Claire Riley and Eleanor Billson are volunteering at the Cumbria Scrub
City of London Academies Trust volunteer makes scrubs for NHS staff
Sector News
A volunteer at a @CityofLondon Academies Trust school has put her sewi
Over 80,000 sign NEU petition to “open schools when it is safe”
Sector News
Commenting on the @NEUnion petition, which was launched on Tuesday nig

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4378)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page