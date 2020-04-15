Apprenticeship tutors step-up for frontline service to ensure Birmingham NHS Nightingale Hospital remains operational

#LoveFE - Specialist health & social care #apprenticeship tutors have put themselves forward to provide vital specialist training to frontline medical staff at Birmingham’s new #NHS Nightingale Hospital to ensure the centre remains operational.

Amidst critical NHS staff shortages, trainers from several West Midlands based training providers, including GB Training Ltd, have worked alongside clinical and nursing staff currently serving at the hospital to deliver specialist training in a number of key areas, including patient handling, mobility equipment use, and infection control.

Over 250 NHS staff, including doctors, nurses, healthcare assistants, radiographers, health visitors, physiotherapists and lab technicians have all received specialist training from the volunteers with further training sessions planned.

Following initial induction sessions where staff receive basic training, including how to equip Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), healthcare workers are provided with subsequent classes including use of manual handling equipment.

Commenting on the support the tutors have provided to the Birmingham NHS Nightingale Hospital, Managing Director Lawrence Barton said:

“I’m immensely proud of our team. They put themselves forward for this role without hesitation. We all understand the enormous strain the NHS is under during this time of national crisis. We’re pleased to be able to help in any way we can.

“The work the apprenticeship tutors are delivering is also a reflection of how far modern apprenticeships have come and what they represent. It shows that apprenticeships are a vital part of our healthcare system, but more broadly of our economy as a whole. Apprenticeships are playing a part in getting us through this national emergency and they will also play an important part in rebuilding our economy after it”.

Also commenting, Tommy Silvester, health and social care tutor at GB Training who provided training at Birmingham NHS Nightingale hospital said:

“Working in the health and social care industry for as long as we have means we have an innate desire to help and support in times of crisis. I am looking forward to working in collaboration with the NHS”.

Fellow team member and GB Training health and social care team coordinator, Tracey Bedford, said:

“The health and social care team has been given the option to volunteer to support the NHS in this way, the team are passionate about helping people and we will continue to help in any way we can”.

