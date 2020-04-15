 
The Skills Network Accredited With Matrix Standard Award

@SkillsNetworkUK an online training provider based in Selby, North Yorkshire, has been accredited with the prestigious matrix Standard 

This accolade endorses The Skills Network (TSN) for delivering ‘high quality learning and career support’ to its students across the UK.

The matrix Standard is the international quality standard for organisations that deliver advice and guidance as part of their service offering.  In TSN’s case, the award acknowledges the impact of the career advice it provides on the career progression of its online learners.

In its 11th year of business, TSN now operates with 200 staff at its Selby head office and a wider staffing network of 500 remote Tutors and Skills Coaches.

TSN offers online courses and distance learning qualifications in subjects such as accounting, business, childcare, health and social care and mental health (among many others).

Roger Chapman, Head of the Matrix Service for The Growth Company, said:

“This is a fantastic achievement for The Skills Network, and I would like to congratulate the team on their success.

"We believe that at the heart of high quality advice and support services are strong leadership, excellent service and a focus on continuous improvement, all underpinned by effective use of the resources available.

"With its accreditation success, TSN is working to provide the best possible support for its students.”

Commenting on the award, Claire Conlaund, Managing Director at The Skills Network, said:

“We are privileged to work in a sector where we can inspire, support and influence so many individuals’ progression in both work and life.

"To be recognised by Matrix for the delivery of high quality information, advice and guidance is an excellent milestone in our continuous drive towards the delivery of exceptional education and training for all. 

"It’s also a true testament to the ambition, work rate and performance of our staff and the excellent partnerships we have built with our learners, employers and other stakeholders.”

