College offers free education to key workers and affected individuals

Details
Hits: 292
@IBATCOLLEGE DUBLIN OFFERS FULLY FUNDED ONLINE COURSES TO ESSENTIAL WORKERS IN IRELAND 

IBAT College Dublin, Ireland’s leading enterprise-focused third level institution, today announced that it will offer fully funded* online professional training courses to essential workers in a bid to recognise the on-going efforts in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and to give back to the wider community.

The fully funded online professional training courses, that typically last 13 weeks, will also be extended to workers who have had their employment affected as a result of COVID-19. This will allow them to build up the future skills they need to be successful in their careers moving forward.

With the backing of IBAT College Dublin’s academic staff, the institution will provide essential workers and workers who have been laid off with free access to high-quality courses and professional qualifications. These programmes will be delivered online across a range of subject areas including business, IT, finance and management over a six-month period. Examples of the courses on offer include Human Resource Management, Project Management, Sales & Marketing, Front End Web Development, Predictive Data Analytics and Mobile App Development.

Commenting on the initiative, Nitin Gupta, Joint Interim Managing Director at IBAT College Dublin said:

“These are unprecedented times. The spread of COVID-19 across the world has impacted every one of us and our essential workers are on the frontline of the response to tackling the virus. At IBAT College Dublin, we are committed to supporting our essential workers in every way we can and invite them to take up the fully funded online courses and programmes being made available to them and support their learning journey with us.

“Our courses are also aimed at equipping laid-off workers with the essential skills for when they re-enter the market when this is all behind us all. We basically thought, what could we do to support the community we operate in and I am heartened by the level of support given by our amazing lecturers that has made this possible. Equally, we have had great support and positive feedback from our current students on the smooth transition of our courses to online learning in light of the current pandemic.”

*Average price per course is approximately €650 per student.

Response from Sally Collier about awarding results for GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020.
Sector News
@Ofqual Response to 31 March direction from Secretary of State for Edu
Ofqual seeks views on GCSE and A level grading proposals for 2020
Sector News
@Ofqual Consultation published on exceptional arrangements for awardin
CompTIA launches â€œanytime, anywhereâ€ online testing option for its certification exams
Sector News
@CompTIA today (15 Apr) launched online testing for its Industry-leadi

