 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Devon College invites you to an alternative Open Day - an Online Information Week!

Details
Hits: 306
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

It comes as no surprise that open events, as they are traditionally known, have been postponed until further notice alongside the closure of schools and colleges across the country.

However, South Devon College aren’t letting that stop you from having the opportunity to find out what you could do next.

The College have been hard at work to provide a robust yet flexible platform for you to virtually meet tutors and support staff to ask any questions and find out everything you need to know about studying your dream course in September 2020 – and they have done just that.

Over the course of the week commencing Monday 4th May 2020, there will be an Online Information Week with sessions running from Monday to Thursday providing you a range of information, including all the different subject areas available, how to apply for a course, and finance, travel and learning support that is on offer.

These sessions will be broadcast as webinars using Microsoft Teams.

The platform was chosen because you won’t need any extra software to access the webinar. Just click the link and you are in.

It also has great functionality allowing you to ask questions and get answers instantly and most importantly has a high level of security giving you peace of mind taking part in the new initiative.

Webinar Online Information Week Schedule 1920x1080

The webinars will then all be recorded and available to watch back on the College website if you have any reason you can’t tune in at the time or you want to go over the information again - giving you flexibility in getting the information you need to make the right choice.

Whilst there may be questions about what is happening right now and what your results might be if you’re approaching leaving school, just remember these circumstances are only temporary and you’ll want to make sure that you have plans in place once things return to normal. Use this time as an opportunity to consider what you want to do next and apply to study at South Devon College in September 2020.

Visit southdevon.ac.uk/events to register your interest in attending one of the College’s Online Information sessions. If you have any other questions about these new style Open Events, please contact 08000 380 123 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Advertisement

Response from Sally Collier about awarding results for GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020.
Sector News
@Ofqual Response to 31 March direction from Secretary of State for Edu
Ofqual seeks views on GCSE and A level grading proposals for 2020
Sector News
@Ofqual Consultation published on exceptional arrangements for awardin
CompTIA launches â€œanytime, anywhereâ€ online testing option for its certification exams
Sector News
@CompTIA today (15 Apr) launched online testing for its Industry-leadi

You may also be interested in these articles:

Response from Sally Collier about awarding results for GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020.
Sector News
@Ofqual Response to 31 March direction from Secretary of State for Edu
Ofqual seeks views on GCSE and A level grading proposals for 2020
Sector News
@Ofqual Consultation published on exceptional arrangements for awardin
CompTIA launches “anytime, anywhere” online testing option for its certification exams
Sector News
@CompTIA today (15 Apr) launched online testing for its Industry-leadi
Apprenticeship tutors step-up for frontline service to ensure Birmingham NHS Nightingale Hospital remains operational
Sector News
#LoveFE - Specialist health & social care #apprenticeship tutors h
The Skills Network Accredited With Matrix Standard Award
Sector News
@SkillsNetworkUK an online training provider based in Selby, North Yor
Careers experts extend a helping hand for students
Sector News
An outreach programme helping more Lancashire teenagers start higher e
College offers free education to key workers and affected individuals
Sector News
@IBATCOLLEGE DUBLIN OFFERS FULLY FUNDED ONLINE COURSES TO ESSENTIAL WO
Deliveroo offers free online courses for riders’ families to support them during COVID-19
Sector News
@Deliveroo has today (15 Apr) announced that it will provide 700 free
Royal College of Art students to develop AI banking apps that help vulnerable customers
Sector News
Rainbird, the #AI powered intelligent automation platform, and global
Wild Code School new coding ‘bootcamp’ supports remote working   
Sector News
A technology ‘bootcamp’ is supporting those wishing to re-train an
LEGAL & GENERAL ESCALATES £20M PARTNERSHIP WITH EDINBURGH UNIVERSITY IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19
Sector News
RECOGNISING CRITICAL NEED FOR RESEARCH INTO SOCIAL CARE FOR OLDER PEOP
Machine learning solution that automatically matches University’s on-campus courses to online equivalent
Sector News
@Coursera launches CourseMatch: A #MachineLearning solution that autom

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4368)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page