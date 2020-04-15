South Devon College invites you to an alternative Open Day - an Online Information Week!

It comes as no surprise that open events, as they are traditionally known, have been postponed until further notice alongside the closure of schools and colleges across the country.

However, South Devon College aren’t letting that stop you from having the opportunity to find out what you could do next.

The College have been hard at work to provide a robust yet flexible platform for you to virtually meet tutors and support staff to ask any questions and find out everything you need to know about studying your dream course in September 2020 – and they have done just that.

Over the course of the week commencing Monday 4th May 2020, there will be an Online Information Week with sessions running from Monday to Thursday providing you a range of information, including all the different subject areas available, how to apply for a course, and finance, travel and learning support that is on offer.

These sessions will be broadcast as webinars using Microsoft Teams.

The platform was chosen because you won’t need any extra software to access the webinar. Just click the link and you are in.

It also has great functionality allowing you to ask questions and get answers instantly and most importantly has a high level of security giving you peace of mind taking part in the new initiative.

The webinars will then all be recorded and available to watch back on the College website if you have any reason you can’t tune in at the time or you want to go over the information again - giving you flexibility in getting the information you need to make the right choice.

Whilst there may be questions about what is happening right now and what your results might be if you’re approaching leaving school, just remember these circumstances are only temporary and you’ll want to make sure that you have plans in place once things return to normal. Use this time as an opportunity to consider what you want to do next and apply to study at South Devon College in September 2020.

Visit southdevon.ac.uk/events to register your interest in attending one of the College’s Online Information sessions. If you have any other questions about these new style Open Events, please contact 08000 380 123 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

