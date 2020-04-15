 
Community spirit shining bright at The Trafford College Group #FEFoodBank

Kind-hearted staff and students at The @TraffordCollege Group have come together to support their local communities by fundraising for local foodbanks. 

 Trafford College and Stockport College (@Stock_College), which are part of The Trafford College Group, have joined a national ‘FE Foodbank’ campaign, which is seeing Further Education colleges around the country come together to raise money for community foodbanks. Many foodbanks are seeing a decline in donations at this challenging time and are in need of support. 

Lesley Davies OBE, Group Principal and Chief Executive, said:

 "Like all colleges at the moment, we are doing our very best to support students, staff and our local communities through a challenging period. 

"For many families in our area, struggling to buy food can be a regular issue but this has become even harder during the coronavirus pandemic. We are delighted to be part of the FE Foodbank campaign which we hope can play a small but valuable part in helping our community stay stronger together through these times."  

Cllr Catherine Hynes, Deputy Leader of Trafford Council and Executive Member for Children’s Services, added: 

“This is a brilliant initiative and will do a lot to support families who need our help. It is important that everyone comes together as a community and Trafford College is showing itself to be a fantastic neighbour.” 

Pam Smith, Chief Executive of Stockport Council said:

 “I have been overwhelmed by how organisations have come together to support Stockport’s communities at such a challenging time for all of us. It is great to see that staff and students from Stockport College are fundraising for local foodbanks to support our most vulnerable residents. It is this community spirit which will help us all get through this unprecedented time together.” 

To donate to The Trafford College Group’s #FEFoodBank target of raising £10,000 for foodbanks across Trafford and Stockport visit:    

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/traffordcollegegroup    

