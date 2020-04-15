The Magnificent Seven - Skills Competition Wales Winners

Seven incredibly talented @NPTCGroup of Colleges Computing and IT Students took Skills Competition Wales @WorldSkillsUKW by storm recently, taking nearly half of all the top spots in the Cyber Security, Coding Skills and Web Design categories.

Skills Competition Wales, delivered by the Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales project on behalf of the Skills Ambassador Network is designed to raise the profile of skills in Wales.

Focussing on growth areas and the needs of the economy, the competition helps boost the skillsets of the future workforce. Skills Competition Wales is aligned to WorldSkills, with many competitors going on to compete in WorldSkills UK competitions.

Students from colleges across wales competed in several competitions across a range of sectors including IT, engineering, catering, and beauty therapy between January and March.

A delighted Eira Williams, Head of the School of Computing and IT said:

”I’m incredibly proud of all the students who competed, it’s a fantastic achievement demonstrating the talent that is here at NPTC Group of Colleges and also a testament to the expertise and support provided by our teaching staff. Achievement on our computing courses already stands at 99% and 100% of our Degree students found employment within computing-related industries within three months of graduating last year, which again shows the quality of teaching within the school.”

The winners include:

Cyber Security Silver: Joshua Roberts

Cyber Security Silver: Mitchell Wilkes

Cyber Security Bronze: Alex Griffiths

Cyber Security Bronze: Dylan Rogers

Coding Skills Silver: Dewi James

Web Design Silver: Luke Wooley

Web Design Bronze: Jamie Mellin