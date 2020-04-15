 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

PORTLAND COLLEGE REDIRECTS RESOURCES TO SUPPORT THOSE IN NEED

Details
Hits: 310
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

In times of crisis it’s important for communities to pull together and support each other wherever they can, and @PortlandCollege is doing just that.

As well as continuing to support their own vulnerable learners and residents both on and off campus, Portland College is now extending its support to the wider community through a range of initiatives, including an Easter Holiday Club, donating essential face visors to organisations in need, and supporting local businesses through the Discover Ashfield Ambassadorial Scheme.

The Easter Holiday Club enables Key Worker parents to continue their vital front line work throughout the Easter Break by providing a safe and fun activity club for their vulnerable young people to attend during the working day.

The face visors, which have been manufactured by Portland Tutor, Chris Wynne and his colleagues using resources already onsite, help protect staff, learners and residents against Coronavirus. Having tested and distributed the visors among Portland staff, the College has now donated additional visors to colleagues in the NHS and care settings.

Last week, Carl Wright; Portland LSA delivered 15 visors to Clipstone Hall and Lodge Care Home, and Principal; Mark Dale presented Kings Mill Hospital with another 15 visors for their Intensive Care Unit. The team are continuing the production and are hoping to be able to donate more of these vital supplies to organisations in need later this week.

Portland has also signed up to the Discover Ashfield Ambassadorial Scheme. Members of the Senior Management Team at the College will be joining a team of volunteers across the Ashfield District to provide advice and guidance for local businesses to understand and access Government assistance throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Mark Dale, Principal and CEO commented,

“The Portland spirit is shining brighter than ever as colleagues across the whole of the College are going above and beyond to support learners, residents and each other in these challenging times. We welcome the opportunity to help our local communities by sharing vital resources with organisations in need, and we are hoping to continue producing and donating PPE over the coming weeks. We are also looking into other ways that we can support the Mansfield and Ashfield district. We are a very small cog in a great national effort and we will keep turning.”

Advertisement

Response from Sally Collier about awarding results for GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020.
Sector News
@Ofqual Response to 31 March direction from Secretary of State for Edu
Ofqual seeks views on GCSE and A level grading proposals for 2020
Sector News
@Ofqual Consultation published on exceptional arrangements for awardin
CompTIA launches â€œanytime, anywhereâ€ online testing option for its certification exams
Sector News
@CompTIA today (15 Apr) launched online testing for its Industry-leadi

You may also be interested in these articles:

Response from Sally Collier about awarding results for GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020.
Sector News
@Ofqual Response to 31 March direction from Secretary of State for Edu
Ofqual seeks views on GCSE and A level grading proposals for 2020
Sector News
@Ofqual Consultation published on exceptional arrangements for awardin
CompTIA launches “anytime, anywhere” online testing option for its certification exams
Sector News
@CompTIA today (15 Apr) launched online testing for its Industry-leadi
Apprenticeship tutors step-up for frontline service to ensure Birmingham NHS Nightingale Hospital remains operational
Sector News
#LoveFE - Specialist health & social care #apprenticeship tutors h
The Skills Network Accredited With Matrix Standard Award
Sector News
@SkillsNetworkUK an online training provider based in Selby, North Yor
Careers experts extend a helping hand for students
Sector News
An outreach programme helping more Lancashire teenagers start higher e
College offers free education to key workers and affected individuals
Sector News
@IBATCOLLEGE DUBLIN OFFERS FULLY FUNDED ONLINE COURSES TO ESSENTIAL WO
Deliveroo offers free online courses for riders’ families to support them during COVID-19
Sector News
@Deliveroo has today (15 Apr) announced that it will provide 700 free
Royal College of Art students to develop AI banking apps that help vulnerable customers
Sector News
Rainbird, the #AI powered intelligent automation platform, and global
Wild Code School new coding ‘bootcamp’ supports remote working   
Sector News
A technology ‘bootcamp’ is supporting those wishing to re-train an
LEGAL & GENERAL ESCALATES £20M PARTNERSHIP WITH EDINBURGH UNIVERSITY IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19
Sector News
RECOGNISING CRITICAL NEED FOR RESEARCH INTO SOCIAL CARE FOR OLDER PEOP
South Devon College invites you to an alternative Open Day - an Online Information Week!
Sector News
It comes as no surprise that open events, as they are traditionally kn

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4368)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page