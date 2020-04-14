Barking & Dagenham College students cleaned up local open space before lockdown

Well that could be down to a group of community-minded students who spent their time clearing litter just before the lockdown.

The students are studying English for Speakers of other Languages (ESOL) at Barking & Dagenham College’s Barking campus. They decided to use their work experience opportunities to rid the local area of rubbish!

They came up with the idea as part of CleanupUK’s Beautiful Boroughs Project. The project was set up with the aim to tackle the UK’s litter problem. The 35 students collected over 25 bags of rubbish on their visits to Abbey Field.

Jennifer Forster, ESOL Lecturer at the College said: “This was a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community and to help others. All the students thoroughly enjoyed it. The timing couldn’t have been better really for the local community, as these open spaces are proving an important part of people’s daily lives at the moment. We can’t wait to get back to doing more when we can.”

