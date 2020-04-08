 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Major College Group Supports Remote Learning Campaign #EducateWhilstYouIsolate

Details
Hits: 609
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Brenda McLeish, Chief Executive Officer of Learning Curve Group

National training provider @_LearningCurve Group, recently launched their #EducateWhilstYouIsolate campaign and have been inundated with over 13,000 requests in just 13 days.

Orbital South Colleges, which comprises East Surrey College in Redhill and John Ruskin College in Croydon, are delighted to be involved.

The campaign has a core focus to support the local communities by providing high quality online learning across key areas of priority at this extremely challenging time.  

The organisations are working together to ensure individuals in isolation feel empowered to access online training to raise skill levels, increase social mobility and generate new employment opportunities. The programme also provides local employers with the opportunity, where home working is not an option for their teams, to develop skillsets across the business.

There are a range of qualifications available, with many supporting key workers and those with aspirations to support or volunteer as a key worker.  These include:

  • Infection Control 
  • Mental Health Awareness
  • Team Working 
  • Equality & Diversity 
  • Mental Health First Aid

Recently there has been a huge spike in individuals wishing to obtain mental-health based qualifications to support themselves and their families at this challenging time.

Kam Dehal, Vice Principal – Business Development (College Group) commented:

“During this period of isolation, we are keen to continue to deliver access to learning across our wider communities.  We are extending our reach and responding to the increased demand so that we can support our local residents to be able to develop their skillset and focus on supporting their mental wellbeing during this time. We are delighted to have been able to join forces with the Learning Curve Group in order to support this essential initiative”’

Brenda McLeish, Chief Executive Officer of Learning Curve Group said;

“I’m delighted that Orbital South Colleges have joined our #EducateWhilstYouIsolate campaign which has enabled a large number of learners local to their colleges to access accredited learning safely from their home. The campaign has seen phenomenal demand as people seek to use their time in isolation to learn new skills or further develop the skills that they have.’

Any individuals wishing to explore the range of courses on offer, and to apply, click here or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Learning Curve Group has had enquiries from 13,000 individuals from across the country in just 13 days. If your establishment wishes to take part in the campaign and fund learners in your area, simply click here

Advertisement

College manufactures safety visors and face masks for NHS and frontline workers in Covid-19 battle
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA is mass producing safety visors and face masks to the #N
Demand so
Sector News
Appeal launched to make hundreds more #PPE visors for frontline staff
Parents and students commend staff at Stanmore College for instantaneous move to online learning during the coronavirus crisis
Sector News
@StanmoreCollege has played a key role in ensuring that all staff have

You may also be interested in these articles:

College manufactures safety visors and face masks for NHS and frontline workers in Covid-19 battle
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA is mass producing safety visors and face masks to the #N
Demand so
Sector News
Appeal launched to make hundreds more #PPE visors for frontline staff
Parents and students commend staff at Stanmore College for instantaneous move to online learning during the coronavirus crisis
Sector News
@StanmoreCollege has played a key role in ensuring that all staff have
East Sussex College tutor uses 3D printer to produce protective visors for NHS staff
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - An Engineering tutor from East Sussex College @WeAr
Supporting students to achieve qualifications that recognise their hard work and enable them to progress
Sector News
In a joint letter released today (Wednesday 08 April), @AoC_info and t
NUS Scotland welcomes £5 million student hardship support package
Sector News
@NUSScotland has welcomed the Scottish Government's response to concer
A digital-first experience is critical to attracting students
Sector News
Flywire today (8 Apr) announced a new research report that reveals 63%
3D printers band together to help the front line
Sector News
Sellafield Ltd engineers are using their home 3D printers to help prod
Hopwood Hall College: A virtual leap forward during uncertain times
Sector News
@HopwoodHall College started the year on a high. With Principal and CE
Top drama school offers for Gower College Swansea’s Acting Company students
Sector News
Students on @GowerCollegeSwa nsea’s Acting Company course are celebr
Imperial College sails through to semi-finals of University Challenge
Sector News
@ImperialCollege students @_Brandon2_ Caleb, Richard and Conor have re
Gratitude pours in for Imperial College staff and students during COVID-19
Sector News
Staff and students at @ImperialCollege London have said a special than

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4352)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page