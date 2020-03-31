 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Eastern Regional College Students find Foundation Degree in Computing offers Perfect fit for them

Details
Hits: 209
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Three students studying on the @S_ERC Foundation Degree in Computing give an insight into how the Ulster University accredited course has proved the right fit higher-level course for them.

Matthew Reynolds from Downpatrick spoke about his decision to choose SERC’s Foundation Degree in Computing over other options. He said, “I found that it gave me the best opportunity to explore the various future career pathways and provide me with insights into the IT industry, and its roles in today's ever-changing technological world. I didn’t think I was quite ready to go to university, so this course offered the chance for me to explore if IT was the career route for me, whilst gaining a level 5 qualification.

He concluded that he would recommend the course to others, “If you enjoy working with IT systems and related topics you will thoroughly enjoy this course. Perhaps you feel that like me, you aren't ready to go university just yet, maybe want to better your employment opportunities, or just want to expand your knowledge of IT, if so, this course is for you. I would recommend it to everybody, and SERC is an excellent place to study.”

Katie Logue, also from Downpatrick progressed to the Foundation Degree in Computing after completing her BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in IT with the College. Katie has studied in the town throughout her entire education. She said, “I studied my GCSE’s in St Mary’s High School, Downpatrick. I then completed my Level 3 Extended Diploma in IT at SERC. I wanted to continue my education to degree level, and I felt SERC suited me best in that I was able to progress to the next level close to home which was ideal due to family commitments. There was the added benefit of being familiar with the College and the lecturers which meant I could get straight in and settled onto the programme. 

Katie spoke about her favourite aspects of the course, “I enjoy the professional experience the course provides. During the first semester, as part of the Computer Systems unit, I learnt how to build and design a PC. I also learnt how to remotely install an Operating System. This experience means I have work-ready skills and experience to take to any employer when I enter the workplace, giving me the edge.”

Glen Hagan has lived and worked in Manchester until retirement from a 40-year career in social work. Glen recently relocated to Kilclief with his wife who is originally from the area. Glen wanted to study a subject that would give him a new challenge and keep him interest in learning. He said, “I have a degree and postgraduate qualifications, but I wanted to do something new and different that would keep me interested in learning. I did some computing in my first degree and have enjoyed using IT throughout my working life so developing that interest seemed promising.

Advertisement

Online university sees significant spike in applications, as coronavirus leads to the closure of other institutions.
Sector News
Like many industries, the world of higher education has been hit hard
Education charity launches online lessons to help parents support their childâ€™s wellbeing
Sector News
Bounce Forward, an education charity dedicated and passionate about fo
Self-isolation as an opportunity for self-retreat: 19 top tips
Sector News
In the past weeks we have witnessed strange and unsettling times with

Glen is enjoying his time on the course listing the rebuilding of equipment and learning how to make computers work as his favourite aspects of the course so far. He continued, “Returning to education in a classroom environment has been a challenge. But I keep myself motivated by sitting in the front row and asking questions all the time so that I stay focused on the lesson and extract as much as I can from the lecturer and their experience and any speakers from industry. Having this second go at education - following a successful career - means I particularly appreciate the value in not shying away from questions, making sure I get the most from every class and challenging myself to do better. I recommend anyone who is thinking about the course realises the opportunities that are open to them here and now.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Online university sees significant spike in applications, as coronavirus leads to the closure of other institutions.
Sector News
Like many industries, the world of higher education has been hit hard
Education charity launches online lessons to help parents support their child’s wellbeing
Sector News
Bounce Forward, an education charity dedicated and passionate about fo
Self-isolation as an opportunity for self-retreat: 19 top tips
Sector News
In the past weeks we have witnessed strange and unsettling times with
Uxbridge College students' inspiring talk from author Natalie Queiroz
Sector News
@UxbridgeCollege students got a hard-hitting lesson about the importan
Staying connected and engaged with colleagues and networks is vital for mental health in stressful and worrying times
Sector News
@WildgooseEvents launches remote team building to help employees worki
East Sussex College tutor completes Hastings Half Marathon from his lounge
Sector News
#LoveOurColleges - There isn't much for us to get excited about at the
CIM accelerates its e-learning proposition with new online digital marketing course
Sector News
The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has strengthened its online
Student access to free period products during closures
Sector News
Schools and colleges are being encouraged to keep providing free perio
EQA and EPA guidance during Covid-19 from IFaTE
Sector News
@IFAteched - The #Covid_19 virus presents a unique challenge to the fa
£5 million boost to Bristol research projects from European Research Council
Sector News
The two Bristol scientists are among 185 academics from across Europe
Three Imperial academics win ERC Advanced Grants worth €6.5m
Sector News
Three Imperial academics have won a combined €6.5m of Europe's most
University of Derby donates PPE kit to Chesterfield Royal Hospital
Sector News
Frontline NHS staff at Chesterfield @RoyalHospital have received PPE k

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM added a new event 3 hours

Introduce Remote Working with Microsoft Teams

This session will look at how to use Showbie as a means of creating remote lessons through the use of classes and assignments. It will demonstrate...

  • Thursday, 02 April 2020 02:00 PM
  • Online
Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM added a new event 3 hours

WEBINAR -Introduce Distance Learning with iPad and Showbie

This session will look at how to use Showbie as a means of creating remote lessons through the use of classes and assign

  • Thursday, 02 April 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online
SERC
SERC has published a new article: South Eastern Regional College Students find Foundation Degree in Computing offers Perfect fit for them 5 hours 9 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4319)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page