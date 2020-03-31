Unionlearn site to help apprentices impacted by coronavirus

The current #COVID_19 pandemic means big changes for the way everyone works, and #apprentices are feeling the impact of these changes too.

@Unionlearn has set up a page on its website to pull together information to support them: “The Coronavirus impact on your apprenticeship”

With the present government advice to stay at home unless you are a critical worker many apprentices will be asked to take a break in training or move to a full-time job. They may even face redundancy in some extreme cases.

Some will also be asked to work from home and will be doing their learning from home.

This page from unionlearn has collected advice and information for apprentices on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

It covers areas including:

A break in apprenticeship

Working from home

Moving to work full time outside your apprenticeship

Redundancy

End-point assessments (EPAs)

Unionlearn will be updating their advice as things develop. The Apprenticeship Essentials App has general information, a pay calculator and a test to see what a quality apprenticeship looks like.

Unionlearn launches Apprenticeship Essentials, a brand-new app aimed at supporting #apprentices: Apprenticeship Essentials – download unionlearn's new resource today! Apprentice Essentials is unionlearn's all-in-one resource, featuring guidance,… https://t.co/PKBhMlhy81 pic.twitter.com/qkHxnx3xJQ