Today's blog outlines the new social distancing guidance for education and childcare settings.

On Tuesday 24 March, we published new guidance on how to implement social distancing in education and childcare settings.

Teachers and school staff are on the front line, playing a crucial role in our fight against coronavirus – I cannot thank them enough for everything they are doing.

In order to help keep them and their pupils safe, we have issued tailored guidance for schools and education settings on social distancing and other hygiene measures. It offers practical advice to schools, like staggering break times and the movement of pupils around schools.

We will provide further guidance for special settings, and continue to work with the sector to ensure schools get all the support they need.